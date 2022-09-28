YORK RUN — Laurel Highlands’ Matt Schwerfeger reeled in Uniontown’s Mason Stewart as they entered the stadium track at Albert Gallatin, but Stewart had enough left in the tank for a first-place finish in the Section 2-AAA finale.
Stewart, with the help of a half dozen teammates, led Uniontown to a sweep of the five-team meet to finish with an 8-0 record and the section title.
Uniontown defeated Laurel Highlands (19-43), Ringgold (15-49), Connellsville (19-45), and Albert Gallatin (15-50).
Connellsville split the meet with wins against Laurel Highlands (28-30) and Albert Gallation (20-39), and a loss to Ringgold (26-30).
Ringgold defeated Albert Gallatin (19-39) and Laurel Highlands (28-30). Laurel Highlands beat Albert Gallatin (23-32).
Stewart controlled the race through the middle mile on Albert Gallatin’s course, but Schwertfeger starting to make up ground as the course turned to the stadium track.
“He put on a really good surge and caught me,” said Stewart, who crossed the finish line in 16:26.59.
With Ringgold’s Ryan Pajak not running the meet, Stewart and Schwertfeger were the pacesetters.
“It was a friendly battle. We said ‘I go out with you, you go out with me.’ We said that before the race,” said Stewart.
Stewart had his sights set on more than just a first-place finish, adding, “We came in expecting to win as a team.”
Schwertfeger finished in 16:29.05, saying he was unable to find a comfort zone in the race that opened with a rainstorm.
“I think we went out a little bit slow. The course was really wet. It was muddy. It was tough to get back going and pick up the pace,” said Schwertfeger. “I couldn’t get myself going. I was a little sluggish.
“I started to go with about a half-mile or so. I closed when we got on the track. Then, it was just a kicker’s race.”
Schwertfeger added, “I should’ve closed the gap a little earlier, with a mile left. I shouldn’t have let the gap form that early.”
Connellsville’s Austin Molinaro was third in 17:14.29.
“I think if I did go (with Stewart and Schwertfeger), I would’ve died, so I just stuck at my own pace,” said Molinaro. “(He settled into his pace) around 1½ miles, when they were getting farther and farther away.”
Uniontown had the next five finishers with Tanner Uphold (17:53.5), Leyton Maust (18:16.16), Grant Barcheck (18:16.44), Payton Hostetler (18:16.73), and Cooper Gilleland (18:23.5) securing the meet sweep.
Ringgold’s David Molisee was ninth in 18:30.5 and Parker Kelly placed 10th in 18:33.56. Albert Gallatin’s Kaleb Clark finished 15th in 18:57.90.
