Oakland Catholic used strong first and third quarters in a 75-56 Section 3-AAAAA victory over Albert Gallatin on Thursday at Oakland Catholic.
The Eagles’ Rachel Haver had a game-high 31 points, and teammates Jordyn Ingelido (13), Alexa Washington (12) and Mia Vigliotti (10) were also in double figures.
Bryn Bezjak led the Lady Colonials (1-2, 3-3) in scoring with 20 points. Abby King had 13 for the visitors.
Oakland Catholic (2-1, 4-2) had a 26-14 lead after the first quarter, but Albert Gallatin cut into the deficit with a 17-12 advantage in the second and the Eagles led, 38-31, at halftime.
Oakland Catholic outscored the Lady Colonials, 20-9, in the third and edged coach Ellen Hildebrand’s squad, 17-16, in the final period.
