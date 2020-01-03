Monessen raced out to a 24-3 lead in the first quarter and then held off visiting Geibel Catholic for a 55-41 Section 2-A victory Friday night.
The pace slowed in the second quarter with the Greyhounds (2-1, 2-8) holding the halftime lead, 28-9. The Gators (1-2, 5-3) outscored Monessen in the second half, 32-27.
Monessen's Dawayne Howell scored a game-high 18 points. Taylon Lowe added 11.
Cole Kendall led the Gators with 15 points. Andrew Howard finished with 13.
Section 2-A
Geibel Catholic 3-6-18-14 -- 41
Monessen 24-4-12-15 -- 55
Geibel Catholic: Cole Kendall 15, Andrew Howard 13. Monessen: Dawayne Howell 18, Taylon Lowe 11. Records: Geibel Catholic (1-2, 5-3), Monessen (2-1, 2-8).
