Albert Gallatin’s girls basketball program has gradually improved since Ellen Hildebrand stepped in as head coach for the 2014-15 season.
The Lady Colonials will have to turn to someone else to keep the team going in the right direction.
Hildebrand is stepping down as coach due to “family health reasons.”
Albert Gallatin won one game in Hildebrand’s first year but its record has improved every year since then, culminating with a 14-7 overall mark and a playoff win this past season. The WPIAL held an open tournament but the Lady Colonials finished third in Section 3-AAAAA with an 8-4 record and would’ve qualified for the postseason in a normal playoff structure as well.
“I’m proud of the work we did,” Hildebrand said. “We had a great year and I think the program is in position to get better and better. They have a solid foundation under them. That’s want you want for those kids. You want them to be able to be competitive.”
Hildebrand has taken pride in the development of the program.
“Albert Gallatin really had no skill set, no feeder program when I got here,” Hildebrand said. “My focus has always been on that. AG should compete at the top levels of the WPIAL. That was a goal to do that.
“We have really concentrated on the feeder and development programs, teaching the game all the way down, to fourth grade practically. I think we have among the top all-around programs in the WPIAL right now. Our middle school team was working on another undefeated season under coach (Sarah) Larkiin. I think that would be their third unbeaten season in five years. Coach Larkin and Buddy Quertinmont have done a tremendous job running our travel league program and working within the AG elementary programs.”
Hildebrand lauded Larkin, her assistant coach.
“We’ve put in a lot of work. I can’t say enough good things about coach Larkin,” Hildebrand said. “I think she has a great basketball mind. She has great leadership skills. She’s one of the best assistants I’ve ever worked with.”
Hildebrand’s goal has been to teach her players more than just how to play the game.
“It isn’t just about the basketball,” she said. “It’s the discipline. It’s the life lessons the kids learn through competitive sports, and integrity, having them have responsibility for what they do.
“We want the kids to have that initiative. I don’t like to be the type of coach who’s just beating them up and being derogatory. We want them to love the game. We want them to think the game. We want them to care for their teammates. I want them to understand this is your team. You’ve got to put in the work. You’ve got to learn the discipline and do the conditioning. You’ve got to hit the weight room.
“I can tell you what we need to do but it’s your team. It’s going to be whatever you make it.”
Hildebrand has been involved in basketball most of her life. She graduated from Montour where she lettered in basketball, softball and cross country. She went on to play college basketball at Wayland Baptist College before transferring to Robert Morris, where she graduated.
“I was always fortunate,” Hildebrand said. “I played for Jean Condo at Montour. She went on to coach at the University of Pittsburgh. I played for Dean Weese in college (Wayland Baptist). He went to the NBA. I played under some great coaches and I always knew I wanted to coach.
“I didn’t choose the educational path — I have a masters in business which I got at Waynesburg University.”
Hildebrand also cited a couple local coaches who helped her along the way.
“I started my coaching career in 1999-2000 as an assistant coach under Larry Marshall at Waynesburg Central,” she said. “Rudy Marisa and Larry Marshall were my mentors. Larry left Waynesburg University to take over the Waynesburg girls program and he hired me as his assistant. We used to do the basketball camps with Rudy in the summers.
“I can’t thank those gentlemen enough for the influence they’ve had on me as a coach. What great basketball minds to learn from.”
Hildebrand has had several coaching stops since then.
“I left Waynesburg Central after three years to go to the West Greene girls and that was my first head coaching job,” she said. “I was there two years and then I went up to the (Waynesburg) University as an assistant under Terry Acker.”
Hildebrand spent five years on the Yellow Jackets staff before taking the girls basketball head coaching job at Jefferson-Morgan. Her next stop was at AG.
Hildebrand was an outstanding player in high school and college.
“When I was at Wayland we were one of the top four teams in the country,” Hildebrand pointed out. “The Flying Queens, Jill Rankin was our All-American at 6-3 and she went on to play for Pat Summitt (at Tennessee). Then I came back to Pittsburgh to play at RMU.”
Hildebrand was a three-year starter and team captain at Robert Morris.
“We were one of the first teams there to go to the NCAA tournament,” Hildebrand recalled.
“I just loved the game. It was really hard for me when I couldn’t play anymore.”
She turned to coaching and has excelled at it.
Hildebrand and her husband, Jon, raised three kids of their own — Zach, Mariah and Rachel — and two of her sister’s children — Ryan and Megan Smosna.
“They’re a great bunch of kids, all five of them,” Hildebrand said.
“My husband Jon has always been a great supporter of mine. Anybody that’s married to a coach knows the stress and the criticism and the hours and hours you put in that you don’t get paid extra for.
“It’s really never about the money. It’s about your love of the game and wanting to be a good example to the kids and teach the game that you love.”
When asked if she might coach again some day, Hildebrand didn’t shut down the possibility.
“Never say never,” Hildebrand said. “I just have family obligations that are a priority right now.”
