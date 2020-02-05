Ringgold used a 24-point advantage in the fourth quarter to take control and cruise to a 73-46 victory over South Park on Tuesday in Section 3-AAAA play at South Park High School.
The playoff-bound Rams (5-5, 12-8) had a 41-38 edge heading into the final period, but outscored the Eagles, 32-8, in the fourth. Ringgold took an 11-10 lead after the first quarter, and increased its advantage to 29-18 at halftime. South Park (1-9, 6-14) had a 20-12 advantage in the third quarter.
The Rams’ Chris Peccon had a game-high 29 points, and teammate Luke Wyvratt added 21. Demetrius Butler 10 was also in double figures for the visitors.
Brandon Graham had 16 points for the Eagles. Teammate Noah Wertelet chipped in with 10.
