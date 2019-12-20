Brownsville put together a strong second half en route to a 53-40 Section 2-AAA victory on Thursday at McGuffey High School.
The Lady Falcons (2-1, 5-1) trailed the Lady Highlanders, 27-24, at halftime, but regained the lead heading into the fourth, after a 15-7 advantage in the third gave Brownsville a 39-34 edge.
The visitors outscored the home team, 14-6, in the final period.
The Lady Falcons’ Aniya Tarpley had a game-high 24 points, and teammate Emma Seto added 14. Brownsville’s Aubri Hogsett was also in double figures with 10.
Kiera Nicotella led McGuffey (0-3, 1-5) in scoring with 11. Teammate Abby Donnelly had 10.
The Lady Falcons are off until Jan. 2 when they host Beth-Center (1-1, 4-2) in a Section 2-AAA game at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.