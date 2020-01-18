California used a strong second-half to down Clairton, 43-37, on Friday in non-section play at California Area High School.
The Lady Trojans (4-3, 8-7) broke a 22-22 halftime tie with an 11-7 edge in the third quarter to take a 33-29 lead into the fourth. California outscored the Lady Bears, 10-8, in the final period. Clairton (4-1, 9-3) had a 12-10 advantage after the first before the Lady Trojans had a 12-10 edge in the second.
California’s Makayla Boda led the game in scoring with 14 points. The Lady Trojans’ Charlee Petrucci added 11.
The Lady Bears’ Iyanna Chapman had 11 and Taylor Jackson put in 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.