West Mifflin used a strong second half en route to a 38-26 Section 3-AAAA victory over Ringgold on Thursday at Ringgold.
The Lady Titans (1-1, 3-1) had a 14-13 lead at halftime before extended their advantage to 29-20 after outscoring the Lady Rams, 15-7, in the third. West Mifflin had a 9-6 edge in the fourth.
Martina Costa led Ringgold (0-2, 2-4) in scoring.
The Lady Titans’ Laurel Yuhas had a game-high 13 and teammate Shelby Genes added 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.