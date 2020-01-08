Elizabeth Forward used a strong second quarter to take the lead and win its first Section 3-AAAA game this season, 67-58, over Waynesburg Central on Tuesday at Elizabeth Forward High School.
The Warriors’ outscored the Raiders, 24-14, for a 35-25 halftime lead after both scored 11 in the first quarter. Waynesburg Central cut the EF advantage to 49-45 after three due to a 20-14 edge in scoring in the third period, but the home team outscored the visitors, 18-13, in the fourth.
The Raiders’ Lucas Garber had a game-high 25 points, and teammates Richard Bortz and Chris King each had 11.
The Warriors’ Patrick Filson scored 20, and teammate Chase Vaughn added 15. Zachary Boyd and Chase Whatton had 10 apiece for Elizabeth Forward (1-2, 3-5).
The Warriors are at first-place Uniontown (3-0, 8-1) on Friday in section play.
Waynesburg Central (0-3, 5-6) is at South Park (1-2, 5-5) on Friday for a section matchup. Both games are scheduled to tip-off at 7:30 p.m.
