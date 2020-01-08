Connellsville used a strong start and had four players in double figures in a 79-61 Section 3-AAAAAA victory over Greater Latrobe on Tuesday at Connellsville Area High School.
The Falcons (2-1, 6-5) jumped out to a 22-3 lead after the first quarter, and despite the Wildcats (1-2, 3-7) outscoring the home team, 23-18, in the second, Connellsville had a 40-26 halftime advantage.
The Falcons pushed their lead to 57-34 heading into the fourth after a 17-8 edge in the third quarter. Greater Latrobe outscored Connellsville, 27-22, in the final period.
The Falcons’ Kade Musgrove led all scorers with 26 points. Teammate Ahmad Hooper had 12, and Josh Maher (11) and Josh Marietta (10) rounded out the double-figure scoring leaders.
The Wildcats’ Michael Siekenberger made 7 three-pointers and had a team-high 25 points. Teammate Michael Noonan added 16.
Connellsville returns to the court on Friday at Hempfield (1-2, 5-7) in section play. The tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
