NORTH HUNTINGDON — The Mount Pleasant bats kept pace with Mary Smithnosky’s right arm Thursday afternoon and the Lady Vikings opened the playoffs with a 6-0 victory over Derry in the WPIAL Class AAA quarterfinals at Norwin High School.
Mount Pleasant (15-3) advances to the semifinals on Tuesday against Avonworth. The Lady Antelopes defeated South Allegheny, 10-6.
Smithnosky struck out 13 Lady Trojans, including the first four batters of the game looking.
“The whole thing is based on Mary’s pitching. This is the best game she’s pitched all season,” praised Mount Pleasant coach Chris Brunson, adding, “She had a good drop curve and she was pitching ahead of the count.
“She was pitching with confidence.”
The Mount Pleasant offense came alive with 12 hits, sparked by Courtney Poulich’s line-drive home run over the left-center field fence to open the top of the second inning.
“The bats are there. We’ve been floating along with pitching, waiting to get hot,” said Brunson. “I thought we were sluggish in the beginning.
“I called them together and told them ‘You guys are tight.’ Courtney’s home run loosened everything up.”
Hannah Gnibus followed Poulich’s home run with a single. She stole second and stole third. The catcher’s throw sailed over the shortstop’s head, who was covering with the third baseman pinched in, and Gnibus beat the throw from left field for a 2-0 lead.
Katie Hutter opened the top of the third inning with a sharp double to left field. She came around to score on Haylie Brunson’s single for a 3-0 advantage.
The Mount Pleasant offense continued to pressure Derry pitcher Maddie Berger in the top of the fourth inning.
Lexi Shawley doubled with one out and courtesy runner Emma Scanlon sprinted home on Sophie Smithnosky’s double over the third base bag. Smithnosky made it 5-0 when she came home on Krista Brunson’s two-out single.
The Lady Vikings capped their scoring with a run in the top of the fifth inning when Mary Smithnosky’s single brought home Haylie Brunson, who opened the inning with a double.
While the offense was building a lead, Mary Smithnosky flirted with a no-hitter against Derry (7-7).
She hit Maddie Berger with a pitch with two outs in the bottom of the second inning, but Smithnosky struck out Abby Doperack looking.
The Lady Trojans’ Sarah Dettling infield pop fly was mishandled after the ball was lost in the sun for a runner with two outs in the third inning, but Smithnosky struck out Gianna Capelli to end the inning.
Carissa Bateman finally broke up the no-hitter with a clean single up the middle to start the fourth inning. Berger walked with two outs, but the threat ended with an infield fly out.
Izzy DePalma walked after two strikeouts in the sixth inning, but Smithnosky came up big again with a strike out to end the inning.
Two years removed from losing in the WPIAL title game, Chris Brunson felt the win was a good way for his team to get a good footing in the playoffs.
“To win this game like this is a good growing step for us,” said Brunson. “I don’t think 15-0 would’ve helped us moving forward. I’m very appreciative we have another game.”
