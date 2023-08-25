The strongest Steelers roster in years also carries the fewest expectations in years, and that’s not just a good thing. That’s a great thing.
Expectations tend to be burdensome, particularly for a young quarterback. And that appears to be the Steelers’ most problematic area, quarterback, but only because of youth.
No, Kenny Pickett isn’t a franchise quarterback. Not yet. But the 2022 first-round pick has the potential.
Let’s break it all down right here:
QUARTERBACK -- Those who know more about numbers than talent point out that Pickett’s “touchdown pass percentage of 1.8 percent was the lowest in a decade.” And that “no QB in NFL history has ever thrown for 6 yards per attempt and under 2 percent TD rate and kept his job the next season; rookies included.” I know this because I bookmarked the tweet sent to me by a mathematician. So, OK, these abstractions may provide pause for some, but I’ll take into account the half-rebuilt offensive line in 2022, the head coach who told the offensive coordinator to keep the rookie QB out of trouble, and the offensive coordinator who tried to build the rookie QB’s confidence with short stuff to the flanks. However, this offseason has presented a completely different scenario for Pickett, who has what appears to be a fully rebuilt OL, and a WR corps with whom he’s been working full-time since spring. Last year’s WR corps was without Diontae Johnson for much of camp, didn’t have slot receiver Allen Robinson, and included a rookie WR who was just trying to find his legs. Also unlike last year, Pickett has been the starter since Day One. I expect to reply to the aforementioned tweet sometime soon, but right now I’ll call the still-unproven Pickett a B quarterback, with the plus for the outstanding depth behind him. Grade: B+.
RUNNING BACK -- Last year at this time, a limping Najee Harris was playing behind an OL that was in Year 2 of a rebuilding phase, and yet Harris was the rage of the Fantasy Football set. This year, a healthy Harris is playing behind a line fortified by an expensive free agent and a first-round pick. So the line should be ready, and so should Harris. There are no more excuses for him not to average 4.0 per carry for the first time. Behind Harris, in my opinion, is a better back in Jaylen Warren. He was last year’s undrafted surprise, and this year, with his added muscle, his increased power has been obvious. If the Steelers keep three RBs (H-back Connor Heyward is an emergency RB), speedster Anthony McFarland has impressed coaches in his fourth camp. Throw failed center prospect Kendrick Green into the backfield mix for added power and the Steelers’ latest big-back attack should thrive. Grade: B+.
WIDE RECEIVERS -- Pickens is a talented and freakish athlete who has mastered the entire route tree and might be in for a huge breakout in his second season. Johnson is coming off a 0-touchdown season that has motivated him this camp. His ability to get open will no doubt complement Pickens’ big-play ability greatly. Robinson was deemed an expensive free-agent bust last season by the Rams, who released the 30-year-old after the season. But Robinson felt his inability to work with injured starting QB Matthew Stafford all offseason was the reason behind his struggles. He’s been very appreciative of the chance to work with Pickett since the start of OTAs in the spring and expects to bounce back in a big way from the Steelers’ slot. There’s also speedster Calvin Austin, who’s opened up the field at Saint Vincent College with his ability to get deep, not to mention his speed in the short game. Look for a couple more receivers to make the team out of a group that includes Gunner Olszewski, Cody White, and Miles Boykin. Grade: A.
TIGHT ENDS -- The deepest group on offense. The many reporters praising No. 5 TE Rodney Williams would agree. But Williams, of course, is a longshot behind the healthy Pat Freiermuth, the large and experienced Zach Gentry, and another freak from Georgia, third-round pick Darnell Washington. The rookie is a monster who’s listed at 6-7, 264, but looks closer to 300 pounds, particularly to safeties as Washington runs amok through the camp secondary. He could become the No. 1 red-zone threat by the midway point of the season. The younger Heyward is a niche playmaker who ended his rookie season on a high note and rounds out the top four TEs. Grade: A.
OFFENSIVE LINE -- So, in Year 1 of the Canada offensive reign, the offense included a 39-year-old QB with a rebuilt arm playing behind a line with four new starters, including two rookies, a first-time second-year, fourth-round pick, and a scrapheap veteran signed in late June. It was a unit caught off guard by the untimely retirements of David DeCastro and Maurkice Pouncey and the free agent departure of Matt Fieler. Last year, two free agents -- Mason Cole and James Daniels -- were signed in free agency to replace Green and Trai Turner, respectively. It was an improvement, but not enough to keep the offensive coordinator from weekly criticism with a rookie QB. This is the year for both the O-line and Canada to produce. Added to the line was one of the Philadelphia Eagles’ best linemen, LG Isaac Seumalo, while Broderick Jones was drafted 14th overall. This third Georgia athletic freak could be in the starting lineup at LT by midseason. The line appears to finally have been rebuilt from the previous decade’s outstanding group. And if Canada fails this year, it’s his fault. Grade: B+.
DEFENSIVE LINE -- Cam Heyward is 34 and so what? He had 10½ sacks last year, up from 10 the previous year. He’s seemingly getting better with age and now needs only two sacks to tie James Harrison as the organization’s all-time leading sacker at 80½. That’s a stunning achievement for a defensive tackle. Next to Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi is far better prepared for his second season with the team. Injured when signed, Ogunjobi rarely practiced after a minimal offseason. His sack total was only 1½, but he feels he can revert to form (7 sacks in 2021) with this full and healthy offseason. Montravius Adams has been the first-team nose tackle, but free agent signee Breiden Fehoko appears to be the strongest man on the team and a genuine run-stuffer. Not that nose tackles are used on much other than third-and-short these days. And for those nickel moments, the Steelers have talented and highly drafted young tackles in DeMarvin Leal and Keeanu Benton for use anywhere along the line. Like the OL, the DL is better and deeper than any such groups of the last several years. Grade: A.
LINEBACKERS -- T.J. Watt. I think that says it all. Watt comes back from an injury-plagued season still in his prime at 29. The former NFL DPOY might not give Heyward the chance to break Harrison’s team sack record because he’s only 3 sacks away -- and in only seven years of play. The Steelers -- like every one of their Super Bowl teams -- has legitimate edge-rushing bookends with the development of Alex Highsmith, who comes off a 14½-sack season. Behind the OLB starters are veteran Markus Golden and camp hotshot Nick Herbig, the fourth-round draft pick. Inside, everything has been turned over with the exception of run-stuffing Mark Robinson, who, as a converted college running back, is still raw. Although, the seventh-round rookie impressed late last season. He’s the No. 4 ILB as the only returnee at the position, including the coach, Aaron Curry. Three free-agent acquisitions are currently battling for two starting spots: Cole Holcomb, Elander Roberts, Kwon Alexander. The hope (and prayer) is that this incoming group does what the oft-changed groups of ILBs since Ryan Shazier went down haven’t been able to do. Grade: A-.
SECONDARY -- Yes, I will get into some of my own mathematics to prove MY point. Last year’s secondary paced the Steelers to a 31st-place finish in yards-per-completion allowed. That’s next to last in the league. Unlike the aforementioned QB stats, this isn’t abstract analytics but a key handicapping index. The Steelers addressed this statistical failure by drafting Joey Porter Jr. with the 32nd overall pick and signing hybrid safety/linebacker Keanu Neal in free agency. Neal is expected to help the third-down pass coverage as an ILB. The departure of Terrell Edmunds opens up the strong safety job for Damontae Kazee, while future Hall of Famer Patrick Peterson was signed to replace Cameron Sutton at cornerback. Peterson is 33 years old, but was clearly the team’s best cover man in training camp. Of course, the best free safety in the game, Minkah Fitzpatrick, is in his physical prime at 27. Grade: B.
SPECIAL TEAMS -- The hottest duel in camp is probably the least entertaining. The Steelers brought in experienced punter Braden Mann to compete against incumbent Pressley Harvin, and in practice Harvin appears to hold the edge. Of course, preseason games will determine the winner. The PK, Chris Boswell, returns as the franchise’s second-most accurate with a 86.3 percent field goal conversion rate. Look for Austin to beat Olszewski for the returner’s jobs. But, then again, Olszewski was once a first-team All-Pro return specialist in 2020. Grade: B.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.