Brownsville used a strong third quarter to rally for a 42-39 non-section victory over Albert Gallatin on Tuesday night at Brownsville Area High School.
The Lady Falcons (2-3, 7-3) trailed 18-16 at halftime, but outscored the Lady Colonials, 15-6, in the third for a 31-24 lead heading into the fourth. Albert Gallatin (1-4, 5-6) had a 15-11 edge in the fourth.
“There really wasn’t anything specially that we did, but we played some really good defense in the third quarter, and that was the one quarter where we dominated the board,” Brownsville coach Patty Columbia said. “Albert Gallatin is a 5A school, and they have some big girls, so I was proud of my girls and their effort, especially in the third quarter.”
Brownsville was coming off a 50-45 section setback to South Park on Monday, so Columbia was proud of her team’s performance against a team that is two divisions higher in classification.
“It was nice to being able to win this game, especially after a tough loss against South Park last night,” Columbia said. “We are looking forward to our next game, which is against Charleroi in section play at home. We hope to use this game as momentum.”
The Lady Falcons’ Emma Seto was the game’s leading scorer with 18 points, and teammate Aniya Tarpley added 11.
The Lady Colonials’ Gianna Michaux had 13. AG’s Olivia Miller added 10. Coach Ellen Hildebrand’s team was playing without Bryn Bezjak.
Albert Gallatin is at Uniontown (1-4, 2-9) on Thursday in section action at 7 p.m.
