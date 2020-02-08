Clairton outscored Frazier by 22 in the third quarter in Saturday’s 54-38 non-section victory at Henry DiVirgilio Field House.
The Lady Commodores (6-6, 9-13) had a 20-17 halftime lead, but the Lady Bears (9-1, 17-3) had a 26-4 advantage in the third quarter for a 43-24 lead heading into the fourth. Frazier had a 14-11 edge in the final period.
The Lady Commodores’ Sierra Twigg scored a game-high 22 points and pulled down eight rebounds.
Clairton’s Taylor Jackson and Keniah Ogletree had 15 points apiece.
