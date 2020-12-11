Ian McCombs enters his second year as Carmichaels' boys basketball coach with three key players returning.
Lost to graduation were Al Cree and Dylan Wilson but juniors Chris Barrish, Drake Long and Michael Stewart are set to lead the way in 2020-21.
"Those are our top three guys coming back," McCombs said. "Chris has taken on the leadership role. He was pretty much our leader last year as far as he was the most vocal. Naturally, most of the time the point guard is primed to be the leader and to keep things running the way they should be.
"Drake is a really hard worker. He's somebody who wants to come in and win at every practice, no matter what drill it is or a pick-up game or a relay race. He's the one who will hold the kids, especially the younger ones, accountable in making sure everyone is doing what they're supposed to be doing.
"Michael is an athlete. I see him getting more and more impressive with his athletic ability. He continues to run higher and jump faster.
"You put those three elements together and you have kind of a three-headed monster. You take a little bit from each person and you're putting together the ingredients for the makings of a good team."
McCombs, a former Mikes players who also played at Penn State Fayette, has adjusted to coaching the Carmichaels boys following three years as the Lady Mikes coach.
"I knew the personnel I had and what kind of hard workers they were, so they made it pretty easy on me," said McCombs of his first year at the helm of the Mikes. "The strategy was different going from coaching girls to boys. The game planning, the Xs and Os changed because last year was the first time I got a look at some of these teams we're playing against."
McCombs will have to adjust to a mostly new set of section opponents this year.
Carmichaels went 9-13 overall last year and 2-10 in a tough Section 2-AA. This season the Mikes, California and Bentworth have all been moved to Section 4-AA where they join Frazier, Jefferson-Morgan and Monessen.
"We played Bentworth, Cal and Jefferson last year," McCombs pointed out. "But overall with everything going on we've had to focus on getting ourselves in the gym and getting our team ready so I haven't had a chance to do much scouting."
McCombs was still soring out who would fill out his starting lineup along with Barrish, Long and Stewart.
"We have five guys contending for those other two starting spots," McCombs said. "But whoever doesn't start from that group will be contributing in some way."
Senior Nate Swaney provides the Mikes with a presence inside.
"Nate is a big guy and we need some size on our team so he fits a role for us there.
"Jackson Machesky is another senior who will see time on the floor. He moved into the area last year and was just trying to get to know everybody let alone the basketball team. He's found a role on the team this year."
Several underclassmen will also be in the mix.
"Two juniors, Dylan Roher and Garrett Bogocki, are hard workers that will find their way on the court," McCombs said. "Then we have a lot of younger guys coming up.
"Tyler Richmond is a sophomore who's a lot like Michael Stewart in that from what I saw last year to this year, he's faster, he's jumping higher and he understands the game a little more. He did a lot of great things on the football team this year. He's made some strides."
McCombs will again be assisted by his brother, Sean McCombs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.