Former Brashear High School (now Brownsville) standout Robert Lippencott is a grand example of using athletics as a stepping stone in the game of life.
Lippencott played football and basketball at Brashear (Brownsville) in the late 1950s. He was on football squads that produced records of 2-6 in 1957, 3-6 in 1958 and 3-7 in 1959.
“We went through several coaching changes,” Lippencott recalled. “My senior year John Popovich came in and John was a Monessen guy and he had been involved in some professional football and he came in and put in a new offensive system, a professional passing system and it took awhile for the guys to catch on to it. We didn’t have real successful seasons.
“We had some talent. Tom Kostelnik played at Notre Dame, Allen Sepsi went to Notre Dame and came back to California, Ron Matteuci went to Miami and came back to California. We had a lot of guys like Bernie Soloman, who went to Penn State and returned to California. We had some talent.”
Looking back, Lippencott remembered the gridiron rivalries.
“Redstone was the big rivalry and also Charleroi,” Lippencott said. “Redstone was always a good game.”
At 6-foot-2, 165 pounds, Lippencott played both ways on offense and defense.
“I played both ways, offensive guard and at linebacker,” Lippencott said. “I liked playing defense. You had more freedom on defense.”
Lippencott garnered honorable mention All Big Six honors as a guard his senior season.
“That was a nice honor,” Lippencott said. “In the Mon Valley and the Uniontown area there were great football players that came out of those schools.”
Lippencott has fond memories of the coaching he received in high school.
“Going back to coaching I think one of the best coaches I ever had, and he coached the backfield in Brownsville football and he also coached baseball, was Charlie Slick,” Lippencott opined. “He’s a guy that made you tough.”
Lippencott also played basketball for the Brownies as a junior and senior on squads that went 2-19 overall and 0-14 in section play in 1958-59 and 6-16 and 2-12 in the section in 1959-60.
“We had a rough time in basketball,” Lippencott observed. “We were in a tough section. There were a lot of good basketball players in the Big Six and Uniontown was a powerhouse.”
Lippencott tallied 100 points as a junior and 124 points his senior season.
“My senior year in basketball I caught an elbow to the face and fell and hit my head on the floor during practice and I had a concussion and I didn’t finish the whole year,” Lippencott said.
Lippencott played in the Fayette County Coaches Association All Star basketball game and scored two points for the Fayette County stars who lost to the Section 11 All Stars 59-51. Lippencott graduated from Brashear in 1960.
“I went to West Virginia the year after Pappy Lewis left and Gene Corum was the coach,” Lippencott explained. “I played freshman ball. I had no offers. My dad was in the coal industry and I worked construction with my dad and I spent a lot of time around Morgantown. I started at WVU because I was going to major in engineering. I found out that I didn’t have a strong enough math background.”
The WVU freshman went 3-2 in 1960.
“I played my freshman year at WVU and played in every game. They told me if I came back and I made the team they would consider giving me some financial aid. But I just didn’t have the money to do it.”
Lippencott did not return to WVU in 1961.
“I went to work for my father,” Lippencott explained. “I was making very good money rigging steel in construction. With the money I was making I didn’t have a lot of incentive to go back to college. But one day my dad said, ‘When are you going back to school?’ He said you are going back to school whether you like it or not.”
California University of Pennsylvania entered the picture at this point.
“Being real good friends with the Sepsi family opened to door at California,” Lippencott said. “I went up and talked to Mr. Sepsi and he took me down and introduced me to coach Bill Heppner and I was very fortunate because they didn’t have scholarships but had the Quarterback Club, and they raised money and at that time they were providing tuition and books for 22 football players. We sold raffle tickets to help raise money.”
Lippencott was a star linebacker for Cal during the 1963 and 1964 seasons. In 1963, Lippencott earned NAIA Little All-American honors and the Vulcans compiled a fine 5-2 overall record. This marked the third straight year that Cal football would achieve a five-win season.
“I had a good year,” Lippencott said. “That was probably my best year at Cal.”
Lippencott has high praise for his old Vulcan mentor Heppner.
“Heppner was an excellent coach,” Lippencott recalled. “Our offensive statistics under Heppner were unbelievable. Our records didn’t always reflect how good we were.”
A head injury forced Lippencott to miss spring drills in 1964.
“My junior year I was in a car accident,” Lippencott stated. “In December I was helping a friend at his service station and we went out on a call and we flipped the Jeep on an icy road and I had several fractures on my jaw and face and a concussion. I spent several weeks in the hospital. I didn’t participate in spring drills. In the fall the doctor gave me the okay and I played my senior year.”
He returned in the fall and helped Cal enjoy a quick 3-1 start before a rash of injuries slowed the Vulcans to a 4-4-1 final record with two shutouts. During both the 1963 and 1964 seasons, Lippencott played against his brother, Barry Lippencott, who was a standout end with longtime nearby rival Indiana.
“I played against my brother Barry twice when he was at IUP,” Lippencott stated. “They beat us both years.”
While completing his degree in education, Lippencott played one year of semi-pro football with the Pennsylvania Mustangs of the North American League. He later spent a season with the Atlantic City Senators of the Atlantic Coast League while teaching science and coaching the ninth-grade football and basketball teams in Bristol, Pa. He began his science and biology teaching career at Thomas Jefferson High School in 1966.
“I signed a contract with the Pennsylvania Mustangs, I think we got like $45 a game,” Lippencott recalled. “I got married in June 1966, I got a call from my old high school coach John Popovich and he was hooked up with the Atlantic City Senators and they offered me a nice contract and they helped my wife and I get teaching jobs. I thought it might be my last shot at pro football. They helped us get teaching jobs in the Philadelphia area, but the team folded after about the sixth or seventh game and that was it for football.”
Looking for a career change, Lippencott accepted a position with the U.S. Secret Service’s Philadelphia office in 1969. The move turned into a 26-year career that saw Lippencott work with every U.S. President from Nixon to Clinton.
“My most interesting protective assignment, I had been on the job for about four or five months,” Lippencott explained. “I was sent to Independence (Missouri) and I was with former President Harry Truman for about 30 days. To me, I guess maybe it’s a personal thing, he was probably one of our last great presidents. The decision he made to drop the atomic bomb, and when he left office he did not make any money from being president. Any money he got for anything he gave it to the Truman Library. That always impressed me.”
Subsequently, Lippencott’s work took him to Illinois, where he held such impressive titles as the Assistant Director of Investigations for the Chicago Region and the Assistant Special Agent In Charge for the Chicago Field Office. For 10 consecutive years from 1984 through his retirement in 1994, Lippencott was the recipient of the prestigious U.S. Government Outstanding Achievement Award.
When he retired Lippencott remained quite active. He returned to school and earned his master’s degree in criminal and social justice from Lewis University in Romeoville, Illinois. Lippencott then served as an adjunct faculty member at Lewis.
The Coal Bowl began in 2009, when Cal U alumnus Lippencott (1966) and his brother Barry, a 1967 graduate of IUP, established football scholarships at their respective alma maters. As part of their initiatives, the families donated a “coal pail” trophy that is presented to the winner of the rivalry between the two PSAC-West teams.
Lippencott was inducted into the Cal U Hall of Fame in 2002.
Lippencott, 78, and his wife, Suzanne Howison Lippencott, reside in Naperville, Illinois. The couple has three grown children, Grif, Amy and Ray, 10 grandchildren and one great grandchild.
“I’m happy about what I accomplished,” Lippencott stated. “I truly owe a lot of my personal and professional success to the people at California University of Pennsylvania.”
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Sunday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
