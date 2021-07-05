The Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame was thrown off track a year ago by the COVID-19 pandemic but returned in 2021 with a new class of inductees and much hope going forward.
Although there was no banquet for the second year in a row, the Hall of Fame did enshrine 13 new members and honored them at its annual golf outing, which served also as a luncheon and a social at Pleasant Valley Golf Club on Friday, June 25.
Hall of Fame Executive Chair/Co-Founder George Von Benko was happy to see the triumphant return of festivities.
“The Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame golf outing/luncheon/social went off without a hitch,” Von Benko said. “The weather was great and we had 104 golfers and another 85 individuals who came for lunch. The event exceeded our expectations. Chris Cluss and I would like to thank our committee and the folks at Pleasant Valley Golf Club for all their hard work in putting this event together and making it work.
“We are pleased to welcome a very strong class for 2020/2021 into the Hall of Fame.”
The 2020/2021 class of inductees included Jason Bodnar, Shelley Bortz, Krystal Brooks, Lauren George Clemmer, Terence Jackson, Ross Kershey, Jarrod King and Chad Salisbury along with deceased inductees Adam Donnelly, Dr. Ted (Konetsky) Kell, Fran Lemansky, John Lozar and Wilfred Minor.
“The Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame thought it was extremely important to not go a second year without having an event,” Von Benko said. “Since we could not have a banquet at Penn State Fayette Campus the golf outing/luncheon/social accomplished what we hoped it would as we continue to honor Fayette County’s rich sports history.”
The banquet will return in 2022, once again at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, with another group of inductees although this year’s class will be invited to attend as well.
“Moving forward we hope to return to normal with a banquet on June 18, 2022 and we will be holding several fund raising activities in the near future,” Von Benko said. “We hope the public will support us in these endeavors and also consider becoming part of our membership.”
Forms for joining the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame membership can be found on line at fayettecountysportshalloffame.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.