The Mount Summit Challenge, a staple of the local road race calendar, returns after a hiatus in 2019 because of the pandemic.
The 38th edition of the annual race was shut down, but the 3.5-mile race up Interstate 40 is back on the schedule and will be held on Sunday, April 25. The runners start at 9 a.m. and the walkers take to the road five minutes later. The race begins in Hopwood near the volunteer fire company and follows Route 40 to the the finish at the Summit Inn.
It is a point-to-point race and transportation back to the starting line is not provided. Spectators will not be permitted to gather at the finish line and must wait in their car (per current guidelines).
Masks do not have to be worn during the event.
Overall, Cruiser, Clydesdale and age group awards will be distributed quickly at the Summit Inn. After the awards ceremony, runners and walkers are asked to quickly disperse and not linger. Awards will not be mailed.
Entry fee payable to “Fayette Striders Running Club” is $30 if postmarked by April 15. Fee after April 15 to the day of the race is $35. Runners and walkers under 18 can deduct $5 from the entry fee.
Applications are available at http://www.fayettestriders.org/mtsummit/2021/. Call Joe at 724-438-0628 in the evening with any questions.
Race shirts are not guaranteed for applications received after April 15. Shirts sized XXL add $2.
Runners and walkers are advised to pick up race packets early at the pavilion in Hutchinson Park in Hopwood. Dates are April 22 (3-6 p.m.), April 23 (5:30-7:30 p.m.), and April 24 (1-4 p.m.). Masks must be worn to pick up race packets or to register on these dates.
Runners and walkers are advised to register before race day and to use the early packet pick up days in lieu of doing so the morning of the race.
Results will be posted on the Fayette Striders website.
Matt Lipsey and Brynn Cunningham won the 2019 run. Jason Cwynar and Sarah Glisan took the top spots in the walk two years ago.
Travis Yost won the Cruisers division run. Jarred Volek was the fastest Clydesdale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.