Former Laurel Highlands and University of Richmond women’s basketball standout Julie Jones Venick was just informed recently that she will be inducted into the University of Richmond Athletics Hall of Fame.
“I am absolutely thrilled,” Jones Venick stated.
Jones Venick will be part of the 2023 Hall of Fame class along with Mary Adams ’05 (Swimming & Diving), Darien Brothers ’13 (Men’s Basketball), Weldon Edwards ’73 (Football and Track & Field), and Lawrence Sidbury ’08 (Football).
The 46th Hall of Fame class will be inducted during a ceremony Friday night, Oct. 27 at the Jepson Alumni Center on campus. The class will be introduced during the Spider Day Festival later that evening and again at the Homecoming football game Saturday, Oct. 28 at 3:30 p.m. against Campbell. The 15th anniversary of the 2008 National Championship football team — Sidbury was MVP in the title game — will also be honored throughout Homecoming weekend.
Jones Venick joins former Laurel Highlands basketball great Greg Beckwith in the Richmond Hall of Fame. Beckwith, who does color commentary of Richmond men’s basketball broadcasts, spearheaded efforts to get Jones Venick inducted.
“It’s well deserved and overdue in my opinion,” Beckwith explained. “She definitely deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. She was one of the most prolific three-point shooters in school history at the University of Richmond for women’s basketball.”
“I really appreciate it,” Jones Venick said. “It’s pretty incredible that you think the two us came from a small southwestern Pennsylvania, Uniontown, Laurel Highlands High School and that here were are both in the Richmond Hall of Fame and that we both are Atlantic 10 legends. It’s pretty amazing I think.”
Jones Venick is humbled by the upcoming induction.
“I think a lot of athletes would agree that when you are in the moment and you are playing your game and trying to do what’s best for the team you never ever think that there is some kind of legacy involved,” Jones Venick stated. “I’m really proud that during my four years these were like the winningest four years in Richmond history for women’s basketball. That makes me feel really good.”
Jones Venick starred at Laurel Highlands under then coach Bob Hogan. She also had the influence of a Uniontown coaching legend early in her career.
“I actually did have the pleasure of having Abe Everhart coach me between my eighth grade and ninth grade years during summer league and undergraduate play that year,” Jones Venick stated. “It had a big impact on me even though it was a very short amount of time to be under him. I remember he gave me this handout of do’s and don’ts and it was posted in my room through my whole high school career.”
Jones Venick posted some great numbers for the Fillies. She was a 1,000-point scorer and actually surpassed that mark during her junior season. She was All-County and All-Section for three straight seasons. She led the WPIAL in scoring as a senior at 27.6 ppg and was named to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette’s Fabulous Five. She also lettered for four years in softball at LH.
She decided to accept a scholarship to the University of Richmond and proceeded to forge a Hall of Fame career.
“For me as a three-point shooter when I got to Richmond it had only been around for one previous year,” Jones Venick recalled. “My senior year in high school was the first year the three-pointer was put into play, and so it wasn’t even part of our game plan. My coach in college, Stephanie Gaitley, was a defensive-minded coach. I literally had to convince her to let me shoot from the three-point line. It wasn’t part of our offense, it took some convincing for sure, and to think that all these years later now it’s a major part of most offenses. That my numbers still kind of hold up is amazing.”
Jones Venick started every game during her time at Richmond and had a very solid career. A co-captain as a senior, she tallied 1,521 career points with an average of 12.4 ppg and reached double figures 87 times.
For her career she was 309 of 712 on three-pointers for a sparking 43.4 percent. The Spiders were 94-29 during her four seasons.
“She took advantage of the three-point shot,” Beckwith said. “She understood her role and she was a sharpshooter. They looked her and she was one of those players that they would set up for her to spot up and to shoot that three.”
Jones Venick became a campus celebrity because of the three-point shot.
“I was known on campus, I’m not sure people at that time actually knew my name was Julie Jones,” Jones Venick chuckled. “I was just known as ‘JJ for three.’ I would go to the dining hall and they would say ‘there’s JJ for three.’ Our PA announcer at the games when you would make a three-pointer that’s how they would announce it.”
Honors have come in the past few years for Jones Venick. She and Beckwith are both in the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame, they are both Atlantic 10 legends and Jones Venick’s 1989-90 Women’s Basketball Spiders Team of Distinction was enshrined in the Richmond Sports Hall of Fame. This U of R Hall of Fame individual selection ranks right up there with he Fayette County Hall of Fame selection.
“I would agree with that,” Jones Venick offered. “For me it’s been over 30-years since my playing days at Richmond so it’s nice to know that you are not forgotten down at Richmond. It’s a very special place for me. A super university and as small as it is, it’s one of the smallest Division I schools there is. It’s a tight-knit community. I’m honored that they are putting me into their Hall of Fame.”
“I’m very proud of her being a fellow Mustang,” Beckwith stated. “I think it’s very special to have someone from your hometown and I grew up with her brother Scott. Way back when I used to go by there house and hang out with Scott. I became good friends with their family. It’s really special to have someone like Julie going into the Hall of Fame. She deserves to be in there and she earned it.”
Jones Venick was a pioneer for women’s basketball and marvels at the opportunities for women and how the game has progressed.
“Oh absolutely,” Jones Venick stated. “Facilities-wise I’m anxious to get to Richmond and see their new separate practice facility, involved and redesigned beautiful locker rooms. We had our rusted metal lockers that I would put a magnetic mirror on. Now we have lounges and everything else. It’s amazing how far we have come.”
Jones Venick is looking forward to the University of Richmond Hall of Fame weekend Oct. 27-28. It will be a special occasion for her family.
“My brother is coming in from Seattle with his family,” Jones Venick reported. “I have family and friends coming from Uniontown. It should be a great time.”
