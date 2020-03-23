After more than 60 combined seasons of compiling statistics for three varsity teams at Southmoreland High School, 1991 SHS graduate Eric Everhart has been rewarded with one gold and one silver medal in the past three school years.
Everhart has been the statistician for girls basketball, softball, and football, beginning initially with Brian Pritts' first stint as girls basketball coach in December of 1998.
Southmoreland was WPIAL runnerup to North Catholic in girls 4A basketball this past February and WPIAL champion in 3A softball in 2018.
Everhart said the achievements, "Were one of the best things to ever happen (at Southmoreland) and a long time coming. There had been a lot of lean times in softball and girls basketball."
The football program's appearance in the playoffs this past November ended a 40-year drought. The Scotties won their first five games before losing their final five and the playoff game against eventual class 3A champion Avonworth.
"It was great to finally get that for football, even though the second half of the season wasn't like the first half, but at least we got there," Everhart said.
Those three programs aren’t the only ones in which Everhart is involved. He also does statistics for the middle school football program, and serves as the announcer's spotter for varsity boys and girls soccer, and spotter for midget football games and playoffs.
He balances all that with working the 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. shift weekdays and Saturdays for FedEx. When time and game schedules permit, he has attended volleyball, boys basketball, wrestling, baseball, tennis and track events as a spectator in support of other Scottie teams.
In all those years of volunteer service, Everhart said he has missed only a handful of games.
"I missed a few football games my first year (2000)," Everhart said. "I've never missed a girls' basketball game, and I missed one softball game five years ago when I broke a finger at work."
Everhart was involved with the Greater Scottdale Girls Softball League for 22 years, doing a bit of everything starting with operating the scoreboard, then scheduling games for 20 years, and umpiring games for 18 or 19 years.
He continues to umpire the local women's softball league at Scottdale's Loucks Park and admits that the players don't always agree with his calls, adding, "But that's anything with any umpire."
During the interview, Everhart looked over some old statistic sheets and at the puddles laying on the softball field. All spring sports have been suspended over the coronavirus precautions. "It's a little bit strange not coming out for games," Everhart said. "I've never seen anything like it."
He lauded the work of current Southmoreland athletic director Charlie Swink, who is also the district's transportation coordinator. "He has done a great job. It's a tough task and he is busy with everything.
"We've finally gotten some success at Southmoreland and that is something (Swink) wanted ever since he took over as athletic director (in 2010)."
Everhart said the Fay-West area has really become a hotbed for softball success in recent years. "It has come a long way in the past five years, with Southmoreland, Mount Pleasant, Hempfield, and Frazier last year having success. And Yough also had success. It's fantastic."
Everhart said his favorite Southmoreland moments have included the softball team's championship win over section rival South Park in 2018, the football team's wins over Mount Pleasant the last two seasons, and the girls basketball playoff victories over Freeport and Central Valley this past season along with getting to the Peterson Event Center in Pittsburgh for the championship game, "although the final didn't exactly turn out the way we wanted it to."
Looking ahead, Everhart remains hopeful that the 2020 softball season will still take place in any format at some point. He'd also like to continue helping all of his teams from the sidelines in the coming years.
"I'll keep going as long as I feel like it and have the enthusiasm to do it. Different (coaches) come in and could go a different direction. So far, it has been a transition mostly" when there are coaching changes.
