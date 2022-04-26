Rodney Gallagher likely won’t be playing basketball once his high school days are done.
In fact, the Laurel Highlands junior has narrowed his choice of possible college football destinations to eight: Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia, Notre Dame, Texas, Oregon, Virginia Tech and Oklahoma State.
Even so, Gallagher showed once again this past basketball season that he can be just as spectacular on the hardwood as he can on the gridiron.
The new WPIAL championship trophy now housed at Laurel Highlands High School is testament to that.
Gallagher helped lead the Mustangs to their second WPIAL Class 5A title in three years and was clutch in the biggest moment again in this year’s final, swishing a pair of free throws with 0.3 seconds left to secure a 60-58 double-overtime victory over New Castle at Petersen Events Center.
Whether he was taking off on exhilarating drives to the basket or just running the show for the Mustangs or playing tight defense or just being a leader, Gallagher showed again he was head and shoulders above every other player in the area.
While Laurel Highlands fell short of a PIAA title, it’s hard to complain about a team what won 27 consecutive games before finally suffering defeat in the quarterfinals of the state tournament to Gateway.
Gallagher, a 6-foot junior guard who averaged 18.6 points per game, has been named the Herald-Standard All-Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year for the second year in a row.
Gallagher wasn’t a one-man show, though. He had a couple of outstanding teammates in junior forward Keondre DeShields and junior guard Brandon Davis. They made up a three-headed monster that dominated most games for the Mustangs and drew droves of fans wherever they played.
The 6-3 DeShields averaged 20.7 points per game while the 6-1 Davis tallied 18.0. They join Gallagher in the Top 10 players of the year.
Also included in the Top 10 are Belle Vernon’s Devin Whitlock (5-8 senior guard) and Quinton Martin (6-3 sophomore forward), Charleroi’s Will Wagner (6-2 senior forward, the area’s leading scorer at 30.3 ppg), Albert Gallatin’s Jamire Braxton (6-2 sophomore forward), Geibel Catholic’s Jaydis Kennedy (6-2 junior guard), Monessen’s Lorenzo Gardner (6-3 sophomore forward) and Freshman of the Year Notorious Grooms (5-10 guard) of Uniontown.
The Coach of the Year is Laurel Highlands’ Rick Hauger. Yes, he had some great players but don’t think Hauger’s coaching didn’t help keep the Mustangs on track for what turned out to be a special season.
The Game of the Year as the titanic battle between Laurel Highlands and New Castle for the district crown. Both teams played an outstanding game but in the end, Gallagher was once again the hero.
Players of the Year: Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands.
Coach of the Year: Rick Hauger, Laurel Highlands.
Freshmen of the Year: Notorious Grooms, Uniontown.
Top 10
Laurel Highlands: Rodney Gallagher, Keondre DeShields, Brandon Davis.
Belle Vernon: Devin Whitlock, Quinton Martin.
Uniontown: Notorious Grooms.
Albert Gallatin: Jamire Braxton.
Charleroi: Will Wagner.
Geibel Catholic: Jaydis Kennedy.
Monessen: Lorenzo Gardner.
Second Team
Brownsville: Damarion Brown, Chance Zapotoczny.
Ringgold: Zion Moore.
Belle Vernon: Daniel Gordon.
Uniontown: Calvin Winfrey III.
Geibel Catholic: Trevell Clayton.
Carmichaels: Chris Barrish.
Waynesburg Central: Chase Henkins.
Yough: Terek Crosby.
Mapletown: Landan Stevenson.
Third Team
Bentworth: Landon Urcho.
Uniontown: Bakari Wallace.
Monessen: Kody Kuhns.
Laurel Highlands: Jayden Pratt.
Ringgold: Nick Peccon.
Jefferson-Morgan: Colt Fowler.
Albert Gallatin: Nick Pegg.
West Greene: Ian Van Dyne.
Carmichaels: Drake Long.
California: Hunter Assad.
Honorable Mention
Blake White, Caleb Matzus-Chapman, Albert Gallatin; Alonzo Wade, Belle Vernon; Ayden Teeter, Cedric Harrison, Brownsville; Mike Stewart, Carmichaels; Dante Riccelli, Josh Marietta, Connellsville; Mekhi Daniels, Charlie Meehleib, Isaiah Turner, Elizabeth Forward; Keyshaun Johnson, Frazier; Tre White, Jeffery Johnson, Geibel Catholic; Tahj Jacobs, Troy Wright, Joshua Wise, Jefferson-Morgan; Joe Chambers, Nico Johns, Laurel Highlands; Cohen Stout, Braden McIntire, Max Vanata, Mapletown; Leonaj Thomas, Dante DeFelices, Monessen; Dante Giallonardo, Aden Wisnewski, Mount Pleasant; Ty Keffer, Southmoreland; Tanner Uphold, Uniontown; Dawson Fowler, Jacob Mason, Waynesburg Central; Corey Wise, Kaden Shields, Lane Allsion, West Greene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.