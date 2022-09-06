The defending champion has surged back to the top.
Mapletown’s Landan Stevenson exploded for 43 points in a 49-8 victory over Frazier in Week 1 to take over first place in the Herald-Standard Touchdown Club standings with 61 points.
Stevenson ran for 195 yards and six touchdowns while also booting five extra points and tacking on a two-point conversion.
Stevenson scored on runs of 2, 11, 49, 39, 34 and 33 yards. The senior also became the third Mapletown player to top the 4,000-yard rushing mark for his career joining Dylan Rush (5,782) and Derek Bochna (4,792), all of whom played under coach George Messich.
“I think everyone was glad too see them reach 4,000 yards,” said Messich. “Especially when you’re from a small school. It’s a great honor.”
Stevenson credited his offensive line for his success.
“I’m going to take my linemen out to dinner,” he said. “I wouldn’t be able to do anything without them.”
Stevenson’s outburst jumped him ahead of last week’s leader Rodney Gallagher (30) who didn’t score in the Mustangs’ 41-20 loss to Belle Vernon but did throw a trio of touchdown passes to Keondre DeShields.
Mount Pleasant’s Robbie Labuda jumped into second place with 46 points after scoring 23 points in the Vikings’ 35-7 victory over Yough. Labuda ran for three touchdowns and kicked five extra points.
West Greene’s Colin Brady and Bentworth’s Vitali Daniels are tied for third place with 42 points.
Brady ran for three touchdowns, including jaunts of 79 and 76 yards, for 18 points in a 31-21 loss to Chartiers-Houston. Daniels rushed for a trio of touchdowns and a two-point conversion for 20 points in a 21-7 victory over Avella.
Gallagher sits alone in fifth place.
Albert Gallatin’s Cyrus Potkul matched Daniels’ 20-point effort with three long touchdown runs totaling 160 yards and a two-point run in the Colonials’ 37-8 win over Carrick. That put Potkul at 26 points and in sixth place.
Rounding out the top 10 are four players tied with 24 points: Elizabeth Forward’s Zach Boyd, California’s Jake Layhue and Spencer Petrucci and Beth-Center’s Ethan Varesko.
Boyd had scoring receptions of 29, 30 and 40 yards in the Warriors’ 50-14 win over West Mifflin.
Coach Ed Woods’ Trojans had seven different players score for the second week in a row. Layhue ran for two touchdowns in California’s 48-0 win over Charleroi and the Trojans also got TDs from Petrucci, Caden Powell, Zach Geletei, Addison Panepinto and Lee Qualk. After taking a punt back for a score last week, Geletei returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown in Week 1.
Varesko had two touchdown runs and two two-point conversion runs for 16 points in the Bulldogs’ 38-22 loss to Burgettstown.
Joining DeShields, Brady and Boyd with three touchdowns on Friday were Uniontown’s Maurice Jackson and Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin.
Jackson ran for three scores in the Red Raiders’ 40-7 victory over Brownsville and Martin rushed for three scores in the Leopards’ win over Laurel Highlands.
(Joe Tuscano contributed to this story.)
