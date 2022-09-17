Albert Gallatin has prided itself on being a strong running team even since Drew Dindl took over as head coach and installed his flexbone offense four years ago.
The Colonials had to take a different route on Friday when it played Uniontown on the Red Raiders' homecoming night in front of a large crowd at Bill Power Stadium.
With Uniontown jamming up the running lanes, AG picked a few perfect spots to take to the air. The result was a pair of touchdown passes from Cyrus Potkul to Jacob Rosie and a 12-0 victory in a hard-hitting defensive battle between the two independent teams.
"They really did a nice job loading the box on us," Dindl said of Uniontown's defense. "Cyrus had to improvise and throw a little bit tonight. It's not our strong suit but we got the job done with it."
Albert Gallatin's defense was sparked by freshman Makel Darnell who had a sack, forced one fumble and recovered two. Landen Conroy also recovered a fumble.
The teams combined for only 13 first downs and 214 totals yards.
"It was a good, physical game," Red Raiders coach Keith Jeffries said. "I think the kids played hard on both sides.
"We knew they were run-heavy and we concentrated on that. Our kids executed their run blitzes well. Those two (pass) plays are on me for not stressing to them enough to make sure you drop back for the pass."
Actually Potkul's first three throws resulted in an interception by Tyler Hawk and two incompletions as neither team scored on its first two possessions.
Albert Gallatin (2-2) did get its ground attack in gear on its third drive, churning out 42 yards on six plays in moving to the Uniontown 8. After a holding penalty and a six-yard run by Darnell put the ball at the 12, Potkul lofted a third-down pass to Rosie in the end zone for a touchdown. The extra-point kick was no good.
Uniontown (2-2) didn't register a first down until midway through the second quarter when quarterback Tavian Richardson broke runs of 10 and 20 yards in a drive that reached the AG 38 put a high snap on third down squashed the threat.
Hawk blocked a punt that set Uniontown up at the AG 25 with 52 seconds left in the half but the Colonials defense held tight and the visitors took a 6-0 lead into the locker room.
A scary moment came on Uniontown's second offensive play of the third quarter when Albert Gallatin's Jace Bowers suffered a neck injury and had to be taken off the field on a stretcher.
"Any time you hear neck you don't want to take any chances with it," Dindl said. "We let the medical staff get him out to the hospital to get checked out. He was moving all his extremities, so we're hoping he'll be OK."
The loss of Bowers, a two-way starter who is also AG's kicker and punter, seemed to galvanize the Colonials.
"That's a four-year starter and he's a leader on defense," said Dindl, whose team also lost Caleb DeHaven to a first-quarter injury. "Jace is our big hitter. When you lose a guy like that, especially in that way, it can take the wind out of your sails. But our team pulled together and our young guys stepped up."
The injury and resulting long break seemed to drain Uniontown of its energy.
"I think it did," Jeffries said. "A lot of our kids know him and hopefully he's all right. I think it shook some of our kids up, too. We came out fired up after halftime and then there was kind of a long lull there when that happened."
Albert Gallatin moved to the Uniontown 36 late in the third quarter when Dindl dialed up another pass play. Potkul rolled left and hit Rosie in stride with a perfect strike at the 13-yard line and he raced into the end zone to make it 12-0.
"They executed that pretty flawlessly," Jeffries said. "We kind of got lulled to sleep there and got caught looking in the backfield."
"You don't hear much from our receivers. We call them wide tackles because we block so much with them," Dindl said. "That's what sets up those big plays like that one. Jacob blocks his butt off all the time and he was able to get rewarded for that tonight by getting open and making some big catches."
Darnell came up big on the next two plays to all but put the game away. He forced and recovered a Uniontown fumble and then hauled in a 26-yard pass from Potkul to the Red Raider 10 on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Uniontown's defense put up a goal-like stand to keep the Colonials out of the end zone but the Red Raiders never got past their own 41 the rest of the way.
The Red Raiders could only muster six first downs and 51 total yards as they was foiled numerous times by high snaps for big losses.
"We tried two different centers," Jeffries said. "We've got to get that fixed. As the head coach and an ex-center I kind of take that to heart."
Richardson led the Red Raiders with 43 rushing yards on 16 carries. He completed three of seven passes for 32 yards.
Dindl commended assistant coach Dan Morgan for his team's defensive showing.
"Coach Morgan puts the time in like no other, just constantly working on stuff," Dindl said. "He's a great young mind on the defensive side of the football. He comes up with some great plans and bails me out when we don't put too many points on the board."
Potkul also completed three of seven throws, for 74 yards, and ran the ball 18 times for 50 yards before taking three knees as the Colonials ran out the clock.
"He's shown a lot of growth the last couple games," Dindl said of Potkul.
DeHaven was AG's second-leading rusher with four carries for 30 yards before leaving the game.
"Caleb was a knee," Dindl said. "We'll see what the report is once he gets checked out. We're banged up pretty bad right now. We have a bye week after next week and it's well needed."
Dindl was impressed with the Red Raiders, who fell at AG last year, 34-0.
"They're much improved," Dindl said. "I told Keith keep it going. We were in that same boat. You just keep building and building. They're winning some ball games now so they're going to get more confidence and more players. This team is definitely a lot better than teams we've play from here in the past."
Jeffries would like to see his squad bounce back strong.
"It's a disheartening loss but hopefully the kids' attitude remains OK and they stay positive with what we're trying to do," he said. "Losses never feel good but effort is an important thing. I thought we got that.
"It was great to see a big crowd on both sides. It's been quite awhile since we've got crowds like this. It's nice to see the community supporting the kids."
NOTES: AG plays a 1 p.m. Saturday game next at Allegany (Md.). ... Uniontown hosts Valley Friday night at 7. ... Senior Avery Anderson was crowned as Uniontown's homecoming queen. ... Uniontown junior Jaedlyn Kohlmeyer sang the national anthem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.