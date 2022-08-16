High LH trio hand signal

Rob Burchianti | Herald-Standard

Laurel Highlands’ (from left) Brandon Davis, Keondre DeShields and Rodney Gallagher were “out of this world” as a basketball trio the past two seasons, but Davis will be breaking up the Mustangs’ “Big Three” as he revealed on his Twitter account Monday that he will be transferring to Keystone Athletic Academy for the upcoming school year.

 Rob Burchianti | Herald-Standard

Laurel Highlands’ “Big Three” in boys basketball suddenly became the “Big Two” on Monday.

