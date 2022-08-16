Laurel Highlands’ “Big Three” in boys basketball suddenly became the “Big Two” on Monday.
The Mustangs, who rode a starting lineup that included the high-scoring trio of Rodney Gallagher, Keondre DeShields and Brandon Davis to the WPIAL Class 5A championship last season, will be without Davis for the 2022-23 campaign.
The 6-foot-2 senior guard revealed on his Twitter account Monday that he is transferring from Laurel Highlands to Keystone Athletic Academy, a college prep school located in Erie.
That was news to Laurel Highlands boys basketball coach Rick Hauger.
“I didn’t know until yesterday,” Hauger said Tuesday. “I found out from my assistant coach. That’s really all I know.
“There was some talk about something like that towards the end of the school year. I asked him about it and he said, ‘No, I’m going to be here.’”
Hauger reached out to Davis after the news broke.
“I haven’t spoken with him,” Hauger said. “I called, but I haven’t heard back.”
The Kings are coming off their inaugural season and play an independent schedule.
Davis transferred into the Laurel Highlands School District for the 2020-21 season and was a two-year starter at shooting guard for the Mustangs. DeShields transferred to LH from Uniontown the same year.
With Gallagher, DeShields and Davis leading the way under Hauger, the Mustangs went a combined 41-5 over the last two years, including 27-1 last season when they won their first 27 games.
The trio helped LH go through a stretch across two seasons where it won 39 out of 40 games before falling to Gateway in the PIAA quarterfinals.
The Mustangs were 14-4 in 2020-21 when they advanced to the WPIAL semifinals where they lost to New Castle. Laurel Highlands would go on to defeat the Red Hurricane in the WPIAL final a year later.
Davis, a good ballhandler and long-range shooter who also is a strong defensive player, averaged 16.6 points per game during the regular season as a sophomore and 17.7 as a junior.
“We’re appreciative of everything Brandon did for the two years he was here and certainly wish him the best,” Hauger said. “I don’t know who all was giving him advice but I do know that he was getting a quality education at Laurel Highlands and he had a good support system to help him at the high school.
“Beyond that I don’t know anything about, I guess it’s call Keystone Athletic Academy? I had never heard of that place until yesterday. I don’t want to judge because, as I said, I know nothing about that school. I hope it’s something that’s not just good for him short term but helps him to prepare for the future.
“We all know that sports only lasts so long. Wherever he’s at playing basketball, that part will be alright, he can do anything. But I hope he gets prepared for time beyond basketball. Hopefully, it all works out for him.”
The Mustangs have won two WPIAL championships in three years under Hauger and with Gallagher. Neither Davis nor DeShields were on the 2020 title team.
“Obviously, we’re going to have to retool a little bit, but we have a core group of kids that put in a decent amount of time over the summer,” Hauger said. “This is an opportunity for them.
“Any players that have to fill his spot, they’re not going to be as talented as Brandon. The veteran guys that we do have are going to have to pick up the slack a little bit more.”
