Landan Stevenson led a balanced attack with 13 points as Mapletown held off host West Greene for a 58-54 victory in Section 2-A boys basketball action Friday night.
Dom Compston followed Stevenson with 12 points and Cohen Stout added 11 for the surprising Maples (3-1, 4-1), who stand alone in second place.
Mapletown led 11-8 after the first quarter then out-scored West Greene 23-12 in the second to take a 34-20 halftime lead.
West Greene trailed by as many as 17 in the third quarter but rallied in the fourth and pulled within three, 57-54, on Caleb Rice's fifth 3-pointer with 31 seconds left.
Mapletown's Max Vanata made a free throw with 26 seconds remaining to make it a two-possession game and the visitors held on from there.
Rice, who hit three 3-pointers in the fourth period, scored a game-high 17 points. Ian VanDyne had 13 points for the Pioneers before fouling out late in the game and Chase Blake added 10 points.
South Park 64, Uniontown 46 -- The Eagles pulled away in the second half for a Section 3-AAAA victory over the visiting Red Raiders.
South Park (4-1, 4-1) led 31-26 at halftime and then outscored the visitors over the final 16 minutes, 33-20.
Bakari Wallace scored 10 points and Bryan Sikes added nine for the Red Raiders (4-4, 4-7).
Aidan Rongaus paced the Eagles with a game-high 24 points. Keith Hutton finished with 19 and Zach Lemansky added 11.
Ringgold 53, Woodland Hills 43 -- Ringgold rallied to beat visiting Woodland Hills in a non-section clash.
The Wolverines (0-6) led 9-4 after the first period and 14-12 at halftime.
The Rams (2-4) pulled even at 29-29 by the end of the third and out-scored the visitors 24-14 over the final eight minutes to pull away for the win.
Demetrius Butler rang up 25 points for Ringgold and Nicholas Peccon followed with 20.
Okil Freeman led Woodland Hills with 13 points and Orlando Johnson added 11.
Washington 71, Waynesburg Central 41 -- The Prexies extended a two-point lead after the first quarter to 17 at halftime on their way to a Section 4-AAA at Waynesburg.
Washington (6-1, 7-3) finished strong, outscoring the visitors in the fourth quarter, 20-8.
Trenton Zupper and Chase Henkins both scored 11 points for the Raiders (1-5, 2-10).
Tayshawn Levy led the Prexies with a game-high 22 points. Brandon Patterson scored 12 and Tavaiaire Vereen finished with 10.
Thomas Jefferson 64, Connellsville 38 -- Evan Berger scored 23 points and Aidan Kelly had 20 as visiting Thomas Jefferson defeated Connellsville in a Section 1-AAAAA game.
The Jaguars (3-2, 11-2) led 19-7, 37-21 and 55-26 at the breaks.
Josh Marietta paced the Falcons (0-2, 0-2) with 11 points.
Elizabeth Forward 60, Southmoreland 33 -- The second-place Warriors marched out to a 20-3 lead in the first quarter on its way to a Section 3-AAAA win.
Zach Boyd scored 14 points for EF (6-1, 6-3) which also got 11 points from Matt Daniels and 10 from Vernon Settles.
Ty Keefer topped the Scotties (0-8, 1-10) in scoring with 15 points.
Charleroi 52, McGuffey 39 -- Zach Usher poured in a game-high 27 points as the host Cougars triumphed over the Highlanders in a Section 4-AAA game.
Charleroi (5-3, 7-4) led 21-13 after the first period and 33-22 at halftime then surged to a 43-25 advantage in the third quarter.
Nate Witkowsky led McGuffey (3-3, 5-4) with 13 points.
Brentwood 69, Brownsville 36 -- The Spartans remained tied for first place by defeating visiting Brownsville in a Section 4-AAA game.
Brentwood (6-1, 8-2) was paced by Chase Rosing and Nathan Ziegler with 15 and 12 points, respectively.
Nate Campbell led the Falcons (0-5, 1-6) with 10 points.
Bishop Canevin 70, Geibel Catholic 27 -- Jaden Gales tossed in 20 points as Bishop Canevin rolled over the host Gators in a Section 2-A game.
Kevaugh Price chipped in with 12 points for the first-place Crusaders (4-0, 7-3).
Kaiden Grody tallied eight points for Geibel Catholic (4-2, 4-4).
Girls basketball
Thomas Jefferson 61, Uniontown 21 -- The Lady Jaguars held the visiting Lady Raiders to single digits in each quarter for a Section 3-AAAAA victory.
Thomas Jefferson improves to 6-1 in the section and 8-5 overall. Uniontown slips to 1-5 in the section and 2-7 overall.
Belle Vernon 56, Ligonier Valley 27 -- The Lady Leopards' long road trip was worth the effort with a Section 3-AAAA victory over the Lady Rams.
Belle Vernon (4-2, 7-4) led 22-8, 35-13 and 49-22 at the quarter breaks.
Grace Henderson led the way for the Lady Leopards with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Presleigh Colditz scored a team-high 11 points. Viva Kreis contributed eight points and seven rebounds. Taylor Rodriguez finished with eight points and six steals.
Haley Boyd led Ligonier Valley (0-5, 0-5) with 11 points.
West Greene 36, Mapletown 5 -- The Section 2-A game was called at halftime after the officials, Lady Maples coaching staff and West Greene's athletic director mutually agreed the game was over.
Jersey Wise led the Lady Pioneers (5-0, 8-2) with 15 points. Morgan Williamson scored four points for Mapletown (2-2, 3-2).
Southmoreland 44, Kiski Area 20 -- Delaynie Morvosh scored 14 points as the Lady Scotties defeated visiting Kiski Area in a non-section game.
Southmoreland (9-2) led 12-6, 24-10 and 37-15 at the breaks.
Maddie Moore added 12 points for the Lady Scotties and Gracie Spadaro tossed in 11 points.
Karli Keller led Kiski (3-9) with six points.
Elizabeth Forward 59, South Allegheny 34 -- The Lady Warriors led after the first quarter and steadily pulled away for a non-section road victory over the Lady Gladiators.
Elizabeth Forward (3-3) led 19-8, 31-18 and 42-25 at the quarter breaks.
Joselyn Dawson and Abigail Beinlich shared scoring honors for the Lady Warriors with 10 points apiece.
Angelina Cortazza led South Allegheny (1-10) with a game-high 15 points.
Greensburg Central Catholic 43, Yough 16 -- The Lady Centurions out-scored host Yough 24-6 in the second half to pull away for a non-section victory.
The Lady Cougars (3-7) trailed 9-6 after one period and 19-10 at halftime.
Laura Kondas pace GCC (4-2) with 13 points. Mikahala Chewning led Yough with eight points.
