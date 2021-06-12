FOX CHAPEL — The Mount Pleasant softball team needed another day — and road trip — to get the job done, but the Lady Vikings were up to the task by defeating Avonworth, 3-0, in the PIAA Class AAA quarterfinals.
The game was started Thursday afternoon at Norwin High School, but was suspended with Mount Pleasant at bat with one out in the bottom of the fourth inning when a dousing thunderstorm sat over Jacktown.
The game was eventually suspended around 4:15 p.m. The game was moved to Fox Chapel High School and resumed Friday at 1 p.m. with Abby Swank at the plate.
“Survive and advance is the theme of the day,” said Mount Pleasant coach Chris Brunson.
The Lady Vikings advance to the state semifinals and play Punxsutawney at St. Francis University in Loretto Monday with a 1 p.m. start.
The Lady Chucks (11-10) defeated Cambria Heights, 6-4, Thursday in the quarterfinals.
Punxsutawney raced out to a 6-0 lead in the first two innings. Freshman Ciara Toven belted a three-run home run in the second inning. Winning pitcher Kendal Johnston allowed two earned runs on six hits with one walk and six strikeouts.
The Lady Chucks defeated Mount Pleasant, 3-1, in 2019 in the Class AAAA semifinals when the Lady Vikings were the defending state champions.
“Record-wise, (Punxsutawney) does not have a good record. But, there is something to be said for culture and tradition,” said Chris Brunson.
Mount Pleasant entered the resumption of play with a 3-0 lead after scoring two runs in the bottom of the second inning and another in the third inning.
Avonworth’s Alivia Lantzy wriggled out of a one-out, bases-loaded situation in the bottom of the fifth inning, and stranded single runners in the fourth and sixth innings.
The Lady Antelopes’ defense helped with a double play in the sixth inning. Haylie Brunson flew out to center fielder CC Jimenez for the second out and Jimenez’s throw to third baseman Meghan Fissore was right on the bag to retire Swank for the third out.
“That girl (Lantzy) was drastically better today than yesterday,” complimented Chris Brunson. “We were not good enough offensively today.
“There was a lack of focus at the plate.”
Chris Brunson felt his squad was ready to play, although the concentration wasn’t quite there.
“I think we were up, our intensity was there. It was a lack of focus,” said Chris Brunson. “I warned them on the bus last night, if you don’t bring the intensity and focus we had all year, Avonworth can beat us.”
Chris Brunson added the distractions of this time of year might’ve added to the lack of focus.
“The emotion of being a graduate. There’s a lot of things going on,” said Brunson. “The hardest thing is that focus level.
“But, I think we’ll be fine.”
Mary Smithnosky was solid in the final three innings, allowing only a single past diving shortstop Hannah Gnibus in the sixth inning.
The senior struck out four on Friday, after striking out four Thursday over the first four innings. She allowed four hits before the suspension of play.
“A little, not too much. Like I said before, the offense feeds off the defense, and I feed off our offense. It’s a win-win kinda deal,” Smithnosky replied when asked if she felt additional pressure with the lack of offense. “We weren’t there today. Our baserunning was a little off, our hitting was a little off.”
Smithnosky said she heeded her coach’s words and concentrated on her task at hand.
“Today, I was really focused in. I say to myself ‘clear the mechanism,’” said Smithnosky “The next few strides we’re taking, I’m keeping my focus face on. After the rain yesterday, I knew I had to come in strong or Avonworth could really change the game in a snap of a finger because they are a good hitting team.
“But, the three runs that we had from yesterday, that was a nice pillow under us. Kept us kinda safe. There were enough runs to keep us from choking a little.”
Smithnosky believes the Lady Vikings will be ready to play against the Lady Chucks.
“I definitely think we’re going to come out and do a little better after this performance today. It’s going to drive us,” added Smithnosky.
