The COVID-19 pandemic made for a unusual high school football season in Pennsylvania.
Down in Texas the situation was quite similar.
The made James Argenti’s 40th year as a high school football coach very memorable in more ways than one.
The 1975 Brownsville graduate completed his second year as a member of the Parish Episcopal Collegiate Prep coaching staff and both seasons ended the same, with the Panthers winning the TAPPS (Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools) Division I state title.
The coronavirus made the route to the 2020 championship a lot different, though.
“It was a very trying year,” Argenti said. “Everybody was kind of worn out when it was over.
“It was a lot different, a lot harder. When we had a bus trip we’d normally take two buses but this year we had to take four, one for the coaches and three for the players with 15 to 18 on each bus so they could social distance.”
Practices were altered drastically.
“The kids would all have a bag with their uniform in it and they would have a chair in the end zone,” Argenti explained. “When they came to practice they’d go straight to the end zone and change. We were never in the locker room. We had a portable weight room next to the other end zone.”
Parish Episcopal got in seven regular-season games and four playoff game, finishing at 10-1.
“COVID came into play with certain teams,” Argenti said. “We were able to play 11 games when we usually would have to play 14 if we got to the championship game. We had a couple unexpected weeks off. It played a part in a lot of the high school football games down here.”
The Panthers were able to avoid any internal coronavirus issues.
“Knock on wood, we didn’t miss any games due to COVID on our team,” Argenti said. “We did, I thought as a staff, a great job dealing with it. It seemed like we were dodging bullets every week. Something would happen here or there, a lot of weeks we weren’t sure we were going to play. We were fortunate. We ended up playing a lot more games that most teams did.
“The playoffs for the public schools here are going on right now. This is usually the week of their championship games, they get them in before Christmas, but this year they’re only in the second of six rounds because of COVID. They won’t play their state championships until like Jan. 16.”
When they were on the field, the Panthers had one hiccup after rolling to a 7-0 start while riding a high-scoring offense (42.8 points per game) led by SMU recruit Preston Stone, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound senior quarterback.
“Our loss was in the regular season to Nolan Catholic,” said Argenti, who is an offensive coach. “To tell you the truth it was probably the best thing that happened to us at the time. We were up 14-0 at halftime. We had some key turnovers in the second half and they scored 31 straight points and beat us 31-14.
“The was definitely a wake-up call. I’m kind of glad it happened. It took some of the pressure off of us.”
Parish Episcopal earned an opportunity to avenge that loss in the state championship game with playoff wins by scores of 55-21, 44-24 and 41-7.
“When we played them in the final they were ranked No. 1 in the state and we were No. 2,” Argenti said. “We jumped up on them again. It was 21-0 at halftime and then we scored on the first possession of the third quarter to go up 28-0.
“We ran the ball more in the second half, had longer possessions and, as always, Preston Stone got us out of trouble whenever he needed to.”
The Panthers led 35-7 after three quarters and held on for a 42-28 victory. Stone, the team captain, threw for 347 yards in his final high school game.
“Preston had a fantastic year,” said Argenti. “He really grew as a quarterback. Everybody was wondering why he didn’t go to Alabama or Georgia or some place like that, but if you know him, he’s a real humble kid who grew up right around the corner from SMU. He’ll have an opportunity to play right away there, too.”
Stone is one of the highest ranked players in the class of 2021 to not sign with a Power Five school.
“We have a great relationship, but he has a great relationship with everybody on our coaching staff,” Argenti said of Stone. “He’s just a great kid.”
Argenti has had success wherever he’s been, as a head coach or an assistant, including 38 years in the Dallas area. Teams he’s coached for have accumulated a record of 291-163 and have reached the state final five times, winning three championships.
Argenti has sent many former players to NCAA Division-I football programs and eight have made it to the NFL. He’s crossed paths with several former NFL greats over the years, including Deion Sanders, who was an assistant coach in the Panthers’ league before taking over the football program at Jackson State.
“Deion is tearing it up there,” said Argenti, who noted Sanders mentored his kids when he was head coach at LG Pinkston. “He just signed the best junior college corner, who came out of Lackawanna, Pennsylvania. Instead of going to Georgia he went with Deion. He’s getting a lot of portal guys. He’s got guys coming in from USC, Missouri, Mississippi State, Florida State. He’s going to be stacked down there.
“He hired a pretty good staff. He’ll manage everything and be the main recruiting guy and I think he’ll have great success there. He’ll get those kids in there and get them degrees. It’s uplifting for college football.”
As for coaching for a 41st year in 2021, Argenti chuckled and said, “I know one thing, I need a break. Ask me that again right before spring football starts.
“This was a crazy year.”
