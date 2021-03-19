Saint Vincent College and Washington & Jefferson women will meet for the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Basketball Championship Saturday evening after securing semifinal victories on Wednesday.
The Lady Bearcats defeated Westminster, 72-55, and the Presidents downed Grove City, 62-40, to advance to the title game hosted by Saint Vincent at 6 p.m.
Jenna Lafko, daughter of Frazier graduate Joe Lafko, paced Saint Vincent with a game-high 20 points, eight rebounds and six steals. Emily Cavacini added 12 points.
Belle Vernon graduate Ashley Russell close her career at Westminster with a career-high 17 points and four steals. She also led the Titans with three assists.
Brownsville graduate Alie Seto once again led the way for Washington & Jefferson with a game-high 19 points, eight rebounds, four steals and two blocks. Teammate Lauren Gilbert added 17 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals. Hannah Johnston had her first double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
