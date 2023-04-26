Waynesburg Central closed out the Section 4-AAA home game with seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning for a 12-0 victory against visiting Southmoreland.
The Raiders (4-4, 6-5) scored four runs in the first inning and a single run in the third inning.
Mason Switalski allowed just one hit and faced only one batter over the minimum in the five-inning victory. He didn't walk a batter and struck out five.
The Raiders' Lincoln Pack went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBI and three runs scored. Austin Surber finished with a double and three RBI. Alex VanSickle had a double, single, three RBI and two runs scored. Trevor Stephenson, Switalski and Derek Turcheck all doubled.
Losing pitcher Kadin Keefer had a double for Southmoreland's only hit. The Scotties slide to 1-9 in the section and 1-11 overall.
Bethel Park 4, Connellsville 3 -- The visiting Falcons were unable to hold a 3-2 lead in the final four innings in a Section 2-AAAAA road loss to the Black Hawks.
Bethel Park (7-1, 10-4) tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning and scored the game-winner in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Logan Thomas drove in two runs for the Falcons (2-6, 5-9). Beau Bigam took the loss.
Charleroi 11, Frazier 1 -- The Cougars scored seven runs in the top of the first inning and four more in the third for a Section 1-AA victory at Frazier.
Dailan McManus drove in the Commodores' lone run. Chase Fulmer, Tyler Morrison and Tyler Monack singled for Frazier (2-6, 5-8). Brock Alekson took the loss.
Charleroi improves to 8-2 in the section and 10-3 overall.
Belle Vernon 13, Albert Gallatin 2 -- The Leopards scored four runs in the top of the second inning and three in each of the next three innings for a Section 2-AAAA road victory.
Belle Vernon improves to 4-4 in the section and 7-6 overall. Albert Gallatin slides to 0-8 in the section and 0-12 overall.
Belle Vernon's Jake Gedekoh went 4-for-4 with four runs scored and a double. Adam LaCarte also was 4-for-4 with a double, triple, two singles, two RBI and four runs scored. Austin Hoffman finished with a double, single, three RBI and two runs scored. John Bellissimo drove in two runs. Seth Tomalski and Austin Hoffman both doubled.
Alex Nash allowed two unearned runs on three hits with one walk and seven strikeouts for the win.
Brownsville 5, McGuffey 3 -- The Falcons handed the visiting Highlanders a Section 4-AAA loss behind Hunter Pelehac's complete-game.
Pelehac allowed eight hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out eight.
Trenton Wible finished with a double and triple, and scored two runs for Brownsville (2-8, 3-10). Derrick Tarpley tripled and scored two runs.
Jon Ross had a double and two singles for McGuffey (5-3, 9-4).
Ringgold 4, Laurel Highlands 1 -- The Rams scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning and made the early lead stand for a Section 2-AAAA home victory.
Ringgold (4-4, 6-8) added single runs in each of the bottom of the third and fourth innings.
Mason Suss and Andrew Mackey both had two singles and scored a run for the Rams. Hunter Mamie added a double.
Winning pitcher Gianni Cantini allowed one run on three hits with three walks and 10 strikeouts. Remington Lessman pitched the final two innings for the save, allowing one hit with a walk and three strikeouts.
Carmichaels 8, Avella 3 -- The Mikes scored seven runs in the final four innings to return home with a Section 1-A victory.
Liam Lohr went 3-for-4 with a double, two singles and a run scored for Carmichaels (6-2, 10-3). Patrick Holaren, Dominic Colarusso, Tyler Richmond, and Aydan Adamson all drove in one run for Carmichaels.
Avella goes to 6-4 in the section and 9-4 overall.
Fort Cherry 4, West Greene 3 -- The Pioneers loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the seventh inning and scored once, but was unable to push the tying or winning run across the plate in a Section 1-A loss to the visiting Rangers.
Jackson Grimes opened the bottom of the seventh inning with a walk. Lane Allison singled and Johnny Lampe walked to load the bases.
Grimes scored on an error, but winning pitcher Adam Wolfe stranded the bases loaded with three fly balls.
Fort Cherry (4-4, 7-7) led 3-1 after three innings on Wolfe's two-run double in the top of the third inning and 4-1 after five innings. West Greene scored once in the bottom of the sixth inning on Ian Van Dyne's double.
Darren Knight allowed seven hits, walked four and struck out seven in the complete-game loss for the Pioneers (3-5, 7-7).
Jefferson-Morgan 7, Mapletown 5 -- The Maples scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but the Rockets held on for a Section 1-A road victory.
Jefferson-Morgan (4-6, 5-9) led 2-0 after three innings and 4-0 in the top of the fourth inning. Mapletown scored twice in the bottom of the inning.
The Rockets added a run in the top of the fifth inning and scored twice in the top of the seventh inning.
Winning pitcher Brody Ross allowed five runs (two earned) on seven hits with one walk and eight hits for the complete-game victory. He also doubled.
Jefferson-Morgan's John Woodward went 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Brayden Ellsworth drove in two runs.
Yough 11, Mount Pleasant 1 -- The Cougars pounded out 14 hits to avenge Monday's Section 4-AAA loss to the Vikings.
Yough improves to 8-0 in the section and 11-3 overall.
Jack Sampson, Carson Pasinski, Dom Maroney, Bobby Etze, Milan Aujay and Aiden Werner all had two hits for the Cougars. Aujay drove in a team-high four runs.
The Vikings (3-5, 4-7) scored in the top of the fifth inning on Cole Chatfield's sacrifice fly.
Chartiers Valley 11, Elizabeth Forward 0 -- The Colts shut out the Warriors for a Section 3-AAAA road victory.
Chartiers Valley improves to 8-0 in the section and 11-3 overall. The Warriors are 4-4 in the section and 5-8 overall.
Eden Christian Academy 17, Monessen 1 -- The visitors scored 12 runs in the top of the fourth inning to invoke the mercy rule for a Section 3-A victory at Monessen.
Winning pitcher Caleb Emswiler finished with two doubles.
Eden Christian improves to 8-1 in the section and 9-2 overall. The Greyhounds slip to 1-6 in the section and 1-10 overall.
Burgettstown 11, Bentworth 1 -- The Blue Devils scored six runs in the top of the second inning and added five more in the third inning for a Section 1-AA victory at Bentworth.
Andrew Bredel was the winning pitcher and drove in three runs for Burgettstown (7-1, 8-2). Wyatt Stevenson had a double, RBI and scored two runs.
The Bearcats go to 3-7 in the section and 7-8 overall.
