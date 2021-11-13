Ian Syam ran for six touchdowns in the first half Friday night as Avonworth lived up to its mascot, the Antelopes, and ran past visiting Mount Pleasant, 49-7, Friday night for a victory in the WPIAL Class AAA quarterfinals.
Avonworth improves to 9-2 and advances to the semifinals against undefeated North Catholic. The Trojans (11-0) rallied to defeat Keystone Oaks, 48-41.
Mount Pleasant closes the season with a 6-5 record.
Syam scored on runs of 20, 21 and 10 yards in the first quarter, and 73, 76 and 18 yards in the second quarter for the No. 3 seed. He finished with 244 yards rushing.
Luke Hilyard scored on a 28-yard run for the Antelopes with 25 seconds remaining in the first half. Mike Osekowski converted all seven extra points.
The Vikings' Robbie Labuda finished with 99 yards on 18 carries to top 1,000 yards rushing this season. He scored Mount Pleasant's lone touchdown on a one-yard run with 5:12 left in the third quarter. Labuda also tacked on the extra point.
