MOON TWP. -- All season Laurel Highlands had made the shots, grabbed the rebounds and came up with the plays when it needed to.
That led to the Mustangs winning their first 27 games and claiming another WPIAL championship along the way.
In Tuesday night's PIAA Class 5A quarterfinal game, the tables were turned.
It was Gateway that snagged the key rebounds, hit the big shots and made the clutch plays. And it was the Gators who handed Laurel Highlands its first loss, 55-52 at Robert Morris University's UPMC Events Center, ending the Mustangs' season in disappointing fashion.
Ryan Greggerson's tip in with 37 seconds left gave Gateway the lead and Will Kromka's two free throws with 12.9 seconds remaining set the final score as Laurel Highlands missed a pair of potential game-tying 3-point attempts before the clock ran out.
The Gators (18-6) advance to Friday's state semifinals where they will face New Castle at a site and time to be determined. The Red Hurricanes defeated Penn Hills, 43-35, in the other quarterfinal of the west bracket.
Laurel Highlands' season comes to a close at 27-1.
"I'm really proud of our team. We had a heck of a year," LH coach Rick Hauger said. "There's nothing to be ashamed of here. Certainly we would still like to be playing on Friday but when you're competing at this level anybody can beat anybody."
Rodney Gallagher again led the way for the Mustangs with a game-high 22 points and Brandon Davis added 12 but it wasn't enough to offset Gateway's balanced scoring attack and decisive rebounding advantage.
Jaydon Carr and Greggerson scored 12 points apiece and MJ Stevenson followed with 10 points for the Gators, who also got nine points from Kromka and seven from Taili Thompson.
Gateway outrebounded LH by 15, including three that led to crucial fourth-quarter baskets.
The Gators held a 45-42 advantage after three quarters and two free throws by Kromka pushed the margin up to five before Laurel Highlands rallied.
Two foul shots by Gallagher and two fast-break layups by Davis on passes from Gallagher gave the Mustangs a 48-47 lead.
Stevenson scored with an offensive rebound to put Gateway back on top but Jayden Pratt did the same for LH to make it 50-49. The Mustangs had a chance to increase the lead but Carr's steal off Gallagher led to Thompson feeding Greggerson for a basket and a 51-50 lead.
Gallagher swished a pair of free throws with 1:15 remaining as Laurel Highlands regained the lead, 52-51. Greggerson tipped in a missed shot by Stevenson 38 seconds later and Gateway was in front to stay.
Keondre DeShields missed a jump shot on LH's next possession and Carr was fouled with 20.4 seconds on the clock. He missed the front end of a one-and-one but Greggerson snatched the rebound and Kromka was fouled with 12.9 seconds left and calmly sank both shots.
"Blocking off on foul shots hasn't always been good for us," Hauger said. "In this case we weren't in too bad of position but on the big guy's side you've got to double down on him, and that didn't work out for us that way."
"They did a hell of a job," Gateway coach Alvis Rogers said of his team's work on the boards. "We talk about gang rebounding."
The Mustangs still had a chance to tie it although the Gators had two fouls to give before letting LH get into a one-and-one and they used one on Keondre DeShields with 10.4 seconds left.
After a timeout, LH swung the ball to Pratt in the corner but his shot, contested by Kromka, was off the mark. DeShields gathered in the rebound, retreated and got off a last-second 3-pointer but it bounced off the rim and Laurel Highlands' undefeated season was over.
Rogers' team switched from man-to-man to zone for the last two LH possessions.
"We saw that in the scout," Rogers said. "We were up and we knew they weren't a great 3-point shooting team. The last possession we protected the three. They got a shot at it."
The last play, not surprisingly, was designed to go to Gallagher, but not directly.
"We were thinking if we put the ball in Rod's hands right away they may let a couple seconds go off and then they're going to foul him," Hauger said.
"So the thinking was, we had to get a catch-and-shoot. We needed Rod to come off screens and then if that didn't work then Brandon's going to have to shoot one and Brandon's got tremendous range. Rodney was open coming off the screen but we didn't get the ball there."
Instead, Pratt got the ball and had to take the shot.
"That wasn't our design but that's what we ended up with and Jayden is a good enough 3-point shooter so I was OK with that," Hauger said. "Then Keondre did his best to get the offensive rebound but we weren't spaced out to where he could give the ball to a spot shooter so he had to try to do it on his own. He made a good effort on that play, but it wasn't to be."
The Mustangs missed their final three shots and ended the game with a shooting percentage of 36 percent.
"We didn't really shoot the ball very well among other things," Hauger said. "There's no doubt about it. You've got to be able to loosen the defense up a little bit.
"We've not necessarily played really good defense in the first half of games and not executed good offense at times. In championship play you have to do those things and we didn't have consistency in those areas. They also got way too many of the 50-50 balls. In a close game, those are the turning points."
Laurel Highlands got out of the blocks quickly with a kickstart from Joe Chambers who followed up a steal and feed to Davis for a layup with a 3-pointer. DeShields then drove in for a dunk to give LH an early 7-2 lead.
Gateway battled back and there were six lead changes in the opening quarter. Gallagher accounted for Laurel Highlands' final 11 points of the frame which ended with the Mustangs ahead 18-17.
The Gators scored the first four points of the second quarter but Laurel Highlands countered with a 10-point run that included Pratt's offensive rebound and basket, a 3-pointer and layup by Davis and a three-point play by Gallagher for a 28-21 lead.
Gateway outscored LH 11-3 the rest of the quarter to take a 32-31 halftime advantage.
After scoring 16 points in the first half, Gallagher was limited to six over the final two quarters. He finished with seven hard-earned field goals and was eight-for-eight from the foul line.
"He's a good player," Rogers said. "That's what we wanted to do, make it rough. We wanted him to see bodies, feel bodies. That's what we did. The guys did a good job clogging the middle."
The Mustangs went ahead when DeShields put in the first two buckets of the third quarter, including a two-handed dunk, but the Gators rode a seven-point burst to a 39-35 lead. Gallagher's driving layup and yet another dunk by DeShields pulled LH even but Gateway ended the quarter on a 6-3 run to take the three-point lead into the fourth quarter.
DeShields ended up with nine points, Pratt tallied six and Chambers had three. Nico Johns and Tahji Hooper also played for LH.
"We lost to a very good team," Hauger said. "But we had a nice season."
As usual, there were plenty of Mustang fans on hand and they greatly outnumbered the Gators' faithful.
"We're very appreciative of the support we got from the community and the surrounding areas," Hauger said. "The community was terrific. The support every game ... I'm not counting heads or anything but I can tell by the roar of the crowd who has the greater fan support and nobody outdid the fans from our community.
"We're going to hope that maybe we can provide the same type of atmosphere next year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.