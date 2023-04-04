Uniontown made the most of five hits, plus six Albert Gallatin errors, to open Section 2-AAAA baseball play Monday night with a 6-2 victory over the Colonials at Bailey Park.
The Red Raiders took advantage of Albert Gallatin's first miscue when Austin Grego kept the inning alive by reaching on a fielding error and Wyatt Nehls blasted the ball over the centerfield fence for a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
"Nellie will be our go-to this year. He deserves kudos for all his work in the offseason," praised Uniontown coach Ken Musko.
The home team's lead grew to 3-0 in the second inning with another unearned run.
Mason Kuhn's fly ball was mishandled to open the inning. Cameron Jackson singled Kuhn to third.
Then, with two outs, Jackson took off for second base, but stopped short and was caught in a rundown. As Jackson was pressed back to first base, Kuhn broke for the plate.
Kuhn slid head first under the tag for the run.
The lead grew to 5-0 in the fourth inning.
A high throw to first base on Tate Musko's sacrifice bunt allowed both runs to score. Musko advanced to third on the error, but was cut down at the plate on a perfect throw from right fielder Luke Wilson for a double play on Grego's fly ball.
Albert Gallatin (0-1, 0-4) finally cracked the scoreboard in the top of the fifth inning.
Geno Valenti opened the inning with a double down the left field line. He moved to third on an infield out and scored on Evan McGee's RBI single.
Uniontown (1-0, 2-2) loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth inning, but all three were stranded.
The Red Raiders' final run came without the benefit of a hit, scoring on Kuhn's sacrifice fly.
Albert Gallatin loaded the bases with three consecutive walks and no outs in the top of the sixth inning.
But, Gavin Smith's soft liner was snared by shortstop Christian Thomas for a rally-killing double play. Clay Dean then closed the inning with a strikeout.
"We had the bases loaded and the soft liner, they were able to double us off. That was the nail in the coffin," said Albert Gallatin coach Ron Popovich.
"That was a big double play. That was huge," said Ken Musko.
The Colonials scratched out their last run in the top of the seventh inning.
Nate Pegg opened the inning with a single. Pinch-hitter Kaihden McKay walked. The runners moved up on a passed ball, and Pegg scored on Matt Malinsky's grounder to first base.
Albert Gallatin starter Alex Dolobach took the loss. Thomas started and went five innings for the win. Dean, helped by the double play, secured the final six outs for the save.
"It was just the way the game played out. CT (Thomas) can take it to 100 pitches," Musko said of his decision to remove Thomas. "We have a couple guys behind him and I wanted to get them some work."
Uniontown stranded 12 runners.
"We left a lot on the bases. Too many. We just couldn't get the timely hit," said Ken Musko. "This was our first home game. It was our first section game. I think the kids were excited."
Albert Gallatin mustered four hits and stranded six runners.
"We're up and down with our hits," said Popovich. "We had the opportunity to score runs.
"We're in every game. We just need one hit, one run. It's tough to survive when you're not a big hitting team."
Popovich is looking for someone, or something, to steer the Colonials in the right direction.
"They need to build some confidence in themselves. Someone has to step up to be a leader and make a play to give our guys a little confidence," said Popovich. "They're hungry. They want to win."
