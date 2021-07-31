DAWSON — Fred David overcame a rough start Friday morning to finish with a 2-under 71 and the first-round lead of the annual C. Harper Fayette County Open held at Linden Hall Golf Course.
The tournament returned after being cancelled in 2019 because of the pandemic.
Pete Dzambo III is the only other golfer to break par in the opening round with 1-under 72.
Chris Taylor and Jeremy Enslen share third place at even-par 73, and defending champion Harison Laskey is alone in fifth place at 74 heading into the second round Saturday at Uniontown Country Club.
David’s first shot of the county tournament was hit out-of-bounds.
“I ended up with a double (bogey),” said David.
David settled in after the tough start and regained one of the shots with a birdie on No. 6 after putting for eagle.
The 2007 Laurel Highlands graduate really picked up his game by shooting 3-under on the back nine.
“I had a birdie on No. 12 and an eagle on No. 13. I made a great bogey on No. 16 after I hit in the hazard,” said David. “Then, I parred out.”
David surpassed his expectations for the first round.
“I figure if I get around even par I’d be good,” said David. “You can’t win it (in the first round), but you can lose it.”
David has been positioned atop the leaderboard in past tournaments, and hopes this is the year he is there on Sunday afternoon.
“We’ll see how low it goes out there. I can’t get over the hump,” added David of past tournaments.
Taylor’s family returned to the county for visit and it happily coincided with the tournament.
“I haven’t played in about four years. I have to return to California Monday, but it worked out that I happened to be here,” said Taylor.
Taylor made ground on the par-5s for a strong start.
“I birdied the first three par-5s. I was 3-under through six (holes),” said Taylor.
Taylor said he had one hiccup on the back nine.
“On No. 14, the par-3, I was on the right fringe. I had a 30-foot birdie putt and had a four-putt. That was my only mistake on the back nine,” said Taylor.
Taylor said he’s just taking the tournament round-by-round.
“I have no expectations coming in. Sometimes I play better that way,” said Taylor.
Enslen, who has won multiple Open titles, felt he was able to adjust to the conditions for his even-par round. He finished with two birdies and had back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 15 and 16.
“I thought it was a really good round given the wind and pin conditions. All in all, it was good,” said Enslen, adding, “Fred’s round was unbelievable.
“I haven’t played here so I was playing it blind.”
Laskey said it took awhile to adjust to the aforementioned conditions, going 2-over in the first three holes. He ended up with four birdies.
“I didn’t drive the ball well today. The course played tough. I was not comfortable on my tee shots,” said Laskey. “I had a double bogey on No. 2. I hit my drive way left out-of-bounds.
“I was able to hit some good shots, especially on the back nine.”
Mike Reicholf (76), Scott Goletz (78), Pat Calvaresi (79), Andy Soberdash (80), Ron Jones (80), and Greg Moore (80) round out the top 10 after the first round.
