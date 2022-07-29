HOPWOOD -- M&R Transit overcame an early 3-0 deficit Thursday night to open the Fayette County Baseball League championship series with a 13-4 victory over Oakland (Md.) at Hutchinson Field.
The second game in the best-of-5 finals moved to Garrett County Community College Field Friday night. The third game of the series returns to Hutchinson Field on Sunday afternoon.
"The first game, you always want to win the first game," said Oakland manager Craig Bosley. "It is what it is. That's baseball. That's why you play the game."
M&R Transit rallied with a five-run inning in the bottom of the first inning after the visitors put up three runs in the top of the inning.
"This team is so loose. They don't get shook up," said M&R Transit manager Buddy Marra. "These guys have seen a lot of good pitching at this time of the season. They're timing was good."
Justin Brestensky started with a walk and moved to third on Santino Marra's double. Nate Zimcosky drilled a single to right field to bring home both runners.
Andino Vecchiolla followed with a run-scoring double to left field. Vecchiolla advanced to third and came home on Garrett Myers' ground out to second base.
Chad Petrush kept the inning alive when he was safe on an infield error. Willie Palmer singled and Kaleb Scott walked to load the bases.
Zach Uhazie lofted a fly ball to left field for a sacrifice fly. The ball was dropped, but was ruled the ball was lost on the transfer from the glove.
Petrush scored, but, in the confusion, courtesy runner Coleman Hunt thought the ball was dropped and headed for second. The relay to second base was in time for an inning-ending double play.
"The first inning was pretty rocky," said Bosley.
Zimcosky added two more runs to the home team's lead with a line drive home run over the left field fence.
M&R Transit, with the help of three Oakland errors, scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Petrush started the inning with a book rule double over the center field fence. Cory Ashby retired the next two batters, and was poised to hold M&R Transit scoreless when he struck out Uhazie.
The third strike was in the dirt and Uhazie took off running to first. The throw was into the feet of Uhazie, allowing Petrush to score.
"We have to catch the ball," said Bosley. "We had a couple bad throws, but that's part of the game. We need to have better communication."
Brestensky walked for the third time in as many innings, and courtesy runner and Brestensky advanced a base on a wild pitch.
Hunt scored and Brestensky advanced to third when Marra's ground ball was mishandled. Marra stole second base and the throw bounced into the outfield, allowing Brestensky to score.
M&R Transit loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth inning, but only came away with one run.
Myers opened with a single and Petrush and Palmer walked. Scott lifted a fly ball to center field to score Myers, but Petrush was caught too far of second base and was thrown out as he dove back into second base.
Vecchiolla's second RBI-single brought Brestensky home to give M&R Transit a 12-3 lead in the fifth inning. Scott drove home the final run in the sixth inning with an infield ground out.
Brestensky finished with three walks, a single and four runs.
Oakland grabbed the early lead on Cole Parker's run-scoring double and a two-run double from Cory Ashby. Petrush had a bead on Ashby's fly ball in left-center field, but hit a slick spot in the grass and lost his footing that allowed the ball to fall to the ground.
"That was demoralizing. They hit. It was going to be a slugfest," said Buddy Marra. "We had a lot bad. Chad slipped. Willie was moving on the steal (by Chris Green) and they hit the ball where he normally would be standing."
Scott held the Oaks scoreless over the next four innings. Scott allowed six hits, walked three and struck out seven in the complete-game victory.
He struck out two looking and got some help from his defense when Alex Beiler attempted to take second on a wild pitch to the screen. Uhazie grabbed the ricochet and ripped a throw to the right field side of second base. Shortstop Santino Marra made the catch and swipe tag in one motion for the second out of the inning.
Scott stranded one runner in the third inning and two in the fourth. He retired the side in the fifth inning.
Back-to-back doubles by Ryan Valentine and Hunter Cottrell with one out in the sixth inning gave the Oaks their final run.
Scott's performance helped set up the rotation for the rest of the series.
"That was just huge. Kaleb said he felt good, so we didn't have to bring in (another pitcher)," Buddy Marra said of Scott's complete game. "Now, Justin (Brestensky) and Garrett (Myers) are fresh."
