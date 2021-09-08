WAYNESBURG — Although Section 8-AA play is only three matches into the season, the Carmichaels golf team wrested early control Tuesday with a 193-203 road victory over Waynesburg Central at Rohanna’s Golf Course.
The Mikes improve to 3-0 in the section and 4-0 overall. The Raiders lose for the first time this season, slipping to 2-1 and 3-1.
Carmichaels won the section last year and advanced to the WPIAL Class AA team finals, where the Mikes placed third.
The Mikes led after the first foursome finished and the Raiders were unable to rally over the final two foursomes.
Liam Lohr shot 5-over 38 and Nick Ricco finished with 46 for the Mikes. Ricco’s score did not count in the final tally.
Waynesburg’s Evan Davis was the medalist with 2-over 35. Matt Ankrom finished with 42.
“It was very steady, a couple bogeys got me,” Davis said of his nine holes. “I had three bogeys and one birdie.
“My driver and putter, those two (clubs) are working.”
Davis understood the impact the match had in determining the section champion and a possible playoff berth.
“It’s a big match. I’m glad I played well,” Davis said after his round. “Hopefully, we can get the win here.
Davis played at No. 1 man for the Raiders.
“There’s definitely some pressure. One bad shot can be the difference between a win or a loss,” said Davis. “It’s important you have a good round. Not everyone has a good day. You can pick up for someone else.”
The middle foursome for the Mikes put the winning difference between the visitors and Waynesburg.
Rolin Burghy came in with a co-medalist round of 35 and Mason Lapana finished with 37. The Raiders counted Hudson Pincavitch’s 44 and Mason Switalski’s 46.
Burghy, a sophomore, said he had a tough start and finish, but played solid golf over the five holes in between.
“The first hole, I had a tough chip. I hit my drive out-of-bounds on the second hole, but made a nice up-and-down,” said Burghy.
Burghy picked up the two strokes with an eagle on No. 4. He drove the green and made around a 10-footer for the eagle.
“My wedges weren’t going great, but my drives and irons were good,” explained Burghy, adding, “My putting was great.”
Burghy has team and individual goals he’d like to reach this season.
“I want us to go undefeated. I want to do good in the sectionals (and advance to the WPIAL finals),” said Burghy.
The Raiders’ Braden Benke made up some ground with a 3-over 36 in the final group, but not enough to rally late. Dawson Fowler finished with 46.
Dustin Hastings (42) and Garrett Bogucki (41) rounded out the scoring for Carmichaels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.