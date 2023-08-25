Connellsville built an early lead and cruised to a 215-272 Section 2-AAA victory against Albert Gallatin at Duck Hollow Golf Club.
The Falcons improve to 2-1 in the section and 4-1 overall, while the Colonials slip to 1-2 in the section and 1-4 overall.
Connellsville’s Eli Armstrong and Cooper Gray shared medalist honors after both shot 5-over 40.
Armstrong rebounded from a tough opening hole with a steady final eight holes.
“I hit it to 20 feet on No. 2 and drained the putt for birdie,” said Armstrong.
Armstrong said most of his issues were on the tee.
“I wasn’t hitting the driver well today. I kept trying to work at it and fix it,” explained Armstrong.
Armstrong added he left a few strokes on the course.
“I missed a couple chances. I had birdie chances on Nos. 4, 8 and 9,” said Armstrong. “I battled through it. It definitely could’ve been in the 30s.”
The junior saved a stroke after a tough tee shot on No. 6.
“I tried to go for the green and hit into the water (below the green). I chipped up and stuck it to two inches, and made the putt to save par,” said Armstrong.
Armstrong hopes to improve his play for a postseason run.
“I definitely have a lot of work to do. I have a lot to do to make the playoffs,” said Armstrong, adding, “The team goal is to win the section and make it through the playoffs.”
Christian Firestone (44), Derek Routzahn (45), and Ethan Porreca (46) rounded out the scoring for the Falcons. Hunter Konieczny’s 52 did not count.
Hayden Metts was the low man for the Colonials with 45.
“I played OK. I had a couple good holes. I had pars on Nos. 4 and 7,” said Metts, who holed out a putt from the fringe on No. 4 for his par. “The fifth hole was not so good. I took a seven. I couldn’t get out of the trees.
“Then, No. 6 was not good, either. I hit into the pond.”
Metts said he has some issues on the greens.
“I feel it was mainly me leaving (putts) short,” said Metts.
Metts said wants his average to drop.
“I’ve been pretty steady. I just want to get lower. My goal is to get into the high 30s,” added Metts.
Caedan Williams (50), Brooke Snyder (60), Paityn Stout (62), and Tyler Felio (55) also counted in the final score.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.