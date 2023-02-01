The outcome of a basketball game isn't usually decided in the first minute of play.
Nonetheless, Uniontown's quick start against Belle Vernon was a harbinger of things to come inside A.J. Everhart Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday night.
The Red Raiders' Bakari Wallace was fouled as he drained a 3-pointer on his team's first possession and he converted the free throw to complete a rare four-point play.
Uniontown was in front to stay.
Wallace poured in a game-high 24 points, including 14 in the first quarter, and Jamire Braxton scored 16 points as the Red Raiders defeated the visiting Leopards, 69-52, to keep their grip on first place in Section 3-AAAA.
"It was certainly a nice way to start the game," Uniontown coach Rob Kezmarsky said. "Bakari was amazing and he's coming off an ankle injury. He's playing like a senior. He was a leader tonight.
"I thought it was a total team effort. That's a big-time win for us. It gives us a three-game lead on Belle Vernon and still a one-game lead on Laurel Highlands, and LH has to go to Belle Vernon Friday."
Calvin Winfrey III added 15 points for the Red Raiders.
Zion Moore led the way for the Leopards with 23 points and Quinton Martin followed with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Uniontown (7-0, 16-2) also won the first meeting with the Leopards at Belle Vernon, 79-64, on Jan. 6.
The Leopards (4-3, 9-9) were forced to fight an uphill battle all game although they stayed within striking distance until running out of gas in the fourth quarter.
After Wallace's spectacular start, Belle Vernon got within one point twice in the first quarter.
A basket by Branden Laux made it 6-5 but buckets by K'Adrian McLee and Wallace pushed the Uniontown lead to five. A 3-pointer by Moore made it 16-15 but Wallace reeled off the next six points and a steal and layup by Winfrey gave the Red Raiders a 24-15 advantage after one quarter.
The Leopards fought hard in the second quarter as it held the Red Raiders to seven points and got to within 26-24 on another Moore 3-pointer. A basket by Levi Garner and a 3-pointer by Winfrey put Uniontown ahead by seven before buckets by Deaubre Lightfoot and Martin to close the half left Belle Vernon down by just three, 31-28.
The Leopards whittled the gap to two once again in the third quarter thanks to a six-point spurt by Martin that made it 36-34. Again, the Red Raiders would not relinquish the lead as a basket by Winfrey and three points by Wallace made it 41-34.
Moore was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 3:21 left in the quarter and made all three free throws to get Belle Vernon within four but Braxton quickly countered with a 3-pointer.
After baskets by Martin and Alonzo Wade cut the margin to three, Uniontown pulled the ball out against the Leopards' zone. Winfrey missed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds but Garner's tip-in just before the buzzer gave the hosts a 46-41 lead after three quarters.
"I thought that was a big point in the game," Kezmarsky said. "We held the ball for almost two minutes and then Levi tips that in, that was phenomenal. That gave us a lot of momentum going into the fourth."
Moore made a pair of free throws at the start of the fourth quarter to get Belle Vernon within 46-43.
The Red Raiders answered with an eight-point run on two baskets by Braxton and two points apiece by Winfrey and Wallace for an 11-point lead with five minutes left and were never threatened again.
Kezmarsky lauded Braxton's performance.
"Jamire's a good outside shooter but the plays he made driving to the hoop on a future SEC player (Martin) and No. 14 (Laux), who's a Division-I football player, too, was beautiful. He did a great job of passing the ball today also. Jamire is a college basketball player."
Uniontown outscored the Leopards 23-11 in the final frame.
Belle Vernon coach Joe Salvino was encouraged by his team's play against two Class AAAAA schools over the weekend -- a 66-52 win over Franklin Regional and an 84-82 overtime loss to North Hills -- but his optimism dissipated after watching another defeat at the hands of the Red Raiders.
"When you don't play defense you're not going to win too many games," Salvino said. "We tried to switch things up, go to zone and we used our man, but nothing worked. If you can't stop them from scoring then that's what's going to happen.
"I just don't understand, when you play as hard as you did against North Hills, the No. 5 ranked team in 5A, and then you come here and it seems like Uniontown has us rattled to where we can't play with them. We definitely took a step back. We might've taken two steps back."
Kezmarsky had praise for several of his players, including Notorious Grooms who was held to six points.
"Notorious didn't score a lot but he played a really good floor game," Kezmarsky pointed out. "He had some big rebounds and did a lot of other things. Calvin and Tori handled the ball well.
"Tavian (Richardson) gave us some good minutes and Tanner (Uphold) always does, too. And Levi, that's the third big game he's had for us off the bench. He's a great kid. There were college coaches here looking at him. It was senior night and our five seniors (Wallace, Garner, Uphold, Richardson and Devin Sykes, who also got in the game) are a big part of this team. They all put the team first."
Kezmarsky was pleased with his team's defense as well.
"We tried to play man-to-man and then we got into foul trouble," Kezmarsky said. "We went to a 32 (3-2 zone) and we did a good job with it. But Belle Vernon has some good players and athletes and shooters. They made some shots that kept them in the game."
Salvino was ready to turn the page.
"You don't have time to pout about it. You've just got to move on," Salvino said. "That's the bottom line."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.