HOPWOOD -- Runs were scored in bunches in Sunday's Fayette County Baseball League semifinal opener, and M&R Transit scored the last two bunches for a 10-7 victory over visiting Mitch's Bail Bonds at Hutchinson Field.
"This is a real big, important game," said M&R Transit manager Buddy Marra. "That was a great game to watch. It was a fun game."
Wyatt Lepley's three-run home run over the left field fence in the bottom of the fifth inning lifted the home team to an 8-7 lead, and RBI singles from Andino Vecchiolla and Jace Capellini added two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
"Matt, we left him in a little too long, hindsight being 20/20. He gave us everything he had," said Mitch's Bail Bonds acting manager Trevor Stewart.
Mitch's Bail Bonds had to win two games on the final night of the regular season for the playoff berth, and the momentum from those victories Thursday night carried over to the first inning of the semifinal opener.
Mitch's Bail Bonds scored three runs on four hits to take a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
Donovan von Fradenburg laced a single down the first base line to start the game. Ricky Marucci followed with a single.
Johnny Hovanec's one-out single scored von Fradenburg. Colby Simmons kept the inning moving with a walk, and then Stewart smacked a two-run single.
Garrett Myers ended the inning with a pair of strikeouts.
"The guys we had, I felt confident we could go out and play with them," said Stewart.
Mitch's Bail Bonds turned its first of three double plays in the bottom of the inning to help Matt Bamford retire the side in order.
Mitch's Bail Bonds stranded two runners in the top of the second inning and M&R Transit used the momentum to tied the game in the bottom of the inning.
Andino Vecchiolla and Lepley started with back-to-back singles. They moved up on a wild pitch and the extra base paid dividends when the pair scored on Jace Capellini's single.
Justin Brestensky singled Capellini to second. The pair tried a double steal and Stewart's throw to Dylan Brosky was on target for the out on Capellini.
Myers kept the inning rolling with a walk, and Brestensky scored on an infield error. Austin Lincoski's great diving catch saved a run-scoring hit, and Bamford ended the rally with a strikeout.
Mitch's Bail Bonds jumped back into the lead with two runs in the top of the third inning.
Simmons walked to open the inning and advanced to second on Trevor Stewart's single. The two advanced a base on Matt Bamford's swinging bunt grounder.
With Myers pitching from the windup, Simmons took off from third base and beat the wide throw to the plate. Stewart eventually scored on a wild pitch.
M&R Transit hit into its second double play in the bottom of the third inning, but the offense came through in the bottom of the fourth inning.
However, poor base running killed what might've been a bigger inning.
Brestensky hit the ball into the right-center field gap for a double, and headed for third. The throw was in time, but mishandled as Brestensky slid into the base.
C.J. Gesk, who entered the game for Myers, slapped a single to right field that brought Brestensky home. Sevi Vecchiolla was hit by a pitch and Santino Marra's singled loaded the bases.
Nate Zimcosky's fly out to center field brought Gesk home, but the courtesy runner for Vecchiolla was thrown out a second for an inning-ending double play.
"We had a couple bonehead mistakes. We ran ourselves out of an inning," said Buddy Marra. "I thought we were in trouble, especially when we ran out of an inning."
Mitch's Bail Bonds responded with two runs in the top of the fifth inning off Capellini, who came on in relief in the fourth inning.
Simmons was safe on an error to open the inning, and Stewart and Bamford walked. Lincosky drove in the first run and Brosky's sacrifice fly plated Stewart.
M&R Transit had an opportunity to add on to Lepley's home run in the fifth inning, but ran out of a bigger inning on a double play.
Buddy Marra said he received the pitching performance he needed from Myers and Capellini, who earned the win.
"The guys are a little beat up a little bit, and they know it. I expected to get two innings out of Jace," said Marra. "Now, we have a fresh Brestensky and I have Santino (available)."
The second game of the best-of-3 series moved to Redstone Park Monday night as Mitch's Bail Bonds looked to force a third and deciding game.
"I feel good about (Monday night). We have some pitching for tomorrow. We'll have all hands on deck or we go home," said Stewart.
Buddy Marra wasn't taking anything for granted.
"They're a good team. They're a scrappy team," said Marra.
