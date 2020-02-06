Playoff-bound Brownsville clinched sole possession of fourth place in Section 2-AAA with a 45-33 victory over visiting Waynesburg Central in girls basketball action Thursday night.
Aniya Tarpley and Emma Seto scored 16 points apiece for the Lady Falcons (7-7, 12-8).
Brownsville led 20-16 at halftime then outscored the Lady Raiders (1-13, 7-15) 17-8 in the third quarter to go up 37-24 and stay in control from there.
Clara Paige Miller led Waynesburg with 12 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.