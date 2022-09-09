Derrick Tarpley's goal with 3:01 remaining in the second overtime Thursday night lifted Brownsville to a 5-4 victory over visiting Belle Vernon in a Section 3-AA match.
Dustin Lindeman assisted on the winning goal.
Brownsville (2-2, 3-3) was in control of the match in the first 40 minutes, building a 3-1 lead.
Lindeman scored the first two goals of the match. The first at 19:15 and the second six minutes later off a Quinton Biddings pass. Thomas Ruffcorn scored on a penalty kick at 9:10.
Trevor Kovatch scored Belle Vernon's goal at 10:38.
Ruffcorn's second penalty kick goal with 34:48 left in the game gave the Falcons a 4-1 lead.
The Leopards (3-1, 4-2) fought back with three goals in the final 13 minutes. Kovatch scored at 13:14. Dylan Rathway scored twice to force overtime with the first goal at 6:51 and the tying goal with 1:42 remaining.
Brownsville's Davey Timko made eight saves. Belle Vernon's Bryce Burkhart stopped nine shots.
Ringgold 5, Laurel Highlands 3 -- The Rams made a 3-1 halftime lead stand for a Section 3-AAA home victory.
Nick Evans scored a pair of goals for Ringgold (3-1, 3-2), while Owen Haywood, Aidyn Whaley and David Molisee each scored once.
Girls volleyball
Elizabeth Forward 3, Ringgold 2 -- The Lady Warriors won the final set for a Section 3-AAA road victory.
Elizabeth Forward won the first set, 25-18, and Ringgold took the second, 25-23. Elizabeth Forward regained the lead by winning the third set, 25-22, only to have the Lady Rams tie the match again with a 25-21 win in the fourth set.
The Lady Warriors secured the road victory with a 15-13 win in the fifth set.
Southmoreland 3, Bentworth 2 -- The Lady Scots rallied from a 2-0 deficit for a Section 3-AA road victory.
Bentworth won the first two sets, 25-23, 25-19. Southmoreland stormed back by taking the final three sets, 25-9, 25-19, 16-14.
Southmoreland had noteworth performances from Kaylee Doppeleheur (8 kills), Taylor Doppleheuer (6 kills), Riley Puckey (11 assists).
Grace Skerbetz (5 kills, 1 block), Sarah Schiccitano (5 kills), Emily Wise (6 kills, 1 block), Jocelyn Babirad (2 aces, 22 assists), Mallory Shrieber (9 digs), Abby Chester (4 kills), Chelsea Dindal (7 kills, 3 aces), and Haylee Wolfe (11 digs) were the stats leaders for the Lady Bearcats.
Section 2-A
Mapletown 3, California 1 -- The Lady Trojans won the opening set, 25-23, but the Lady Maples rallied to take the next three sets for a Section 2-A victory.
Mapletown (2-0, 2-0) won by the scores, 25-23, 25-16, 25-16.
The Lady Maples' Krista Wilson was strong at the net with 25 kills. Ella Menear had a double-double with 17 digs and 13 kills. Bri Ashton had 17 digs. Riley Pekar finished with 15 digs and four aces. Bailey Rafferty set up the offense with 34 assists.
Rakiyah Porter (7 kills, 9 digs), Raegan Gillen (4 kills, 7 digs), Brook Bella (2 kills, 3 blocks), Azzy Colditz (13 assists, 6 digs), and Mady Morton (2 blocks) had strong efforts for California.
West Greene 3, Avella 1 -- The Lady Pioneers won the final three sets for a Section 2-A road victory at Avella.
Avella won the opening set, 25-20. West Greene (1-1, 1-1) rallied for the victory with set wins of 25-17, 25-19 and 25-23.
The Lady Pioneers' London Whipkey had 30 digs. Kasie Meek finished with 17 kills. Sophia Plock had four kills.
Kelly Doman dished out 22 assists for Avella. Katie Dryer had 10 kills and Hannah Bower finished with nine digs.
Frazier 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0 -- The visiting Lady Commodores swept to a Section 2-A victory against the Lady Rockets.
Frazier (2-0, 3-0) won by the scores, 25-12, 25-10, 25-14.
Jensyn Hartman (11 kills, 18 service points) and Gracen Hartman (34 assists, 18 service points) both had a double-double for Frazier. Braylin Salisbury had seven kills. Molly Yauch finished with 11 digs and Addison Shultz had four blocks.
Girls tennis
Ringgold 5, Avella 0 -- The Lady Rams didn't drop a set for a Section 2-AA road victory at Avella.
Ringgold improves to 2-1 in the section and 2-3 overall.
Alexis Davis lost five games in her straight-sets win at No. 1 singles. Elizabeth Talaga and Martina Stasko won the singles matches, 6-0, 6-1.
Lily McArdle and Caidyn Demchak dropped only one game at No. 1 doubles. Olivia Bianchi and Emily Bucchineri won their No. 2 doubles match, 7-5, 6-2.
