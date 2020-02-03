P.J. Tasser is part of a great wrestling legacy, following in the footsteps of his father Don and his older brother Donnie, starting in high school at Belle Vernon Area and then in college at the University of Pittsburgh.
Tasser’s wrestling journey started at a young age.
“My dad just sent us a video of pretty much the first time that he showed us how to wrestle,” Tasser said. “I was two and Donnie was three and there’s a mattress on our living room floor. My dad wrestled at West Virginia University and he’s real serious and he’s trying to show us how to get in a stance and shoot for a take down and Donnie and I thought it was a big playpen and we started tackling each other, but that started us and ever since then we’ve been involved in wrestling.”
Tasser progressed through youth programs and onto the high school level.
“I think the process for us was developed in wrestling,” Tasser offered. “But we were also able to find balance in other sports. We did do a lot of offseason wrestling in tournaments, but we also were both three-sport athletes. I played soccer, wrestling and baseball. Donnie growing up also played baseball, he played football and wrestled. Then when he got into high school it was football, wrestling and track for him.
“Developing in wrestling we had a great coach in Mel Gray that we were involved with who we did a lot with over the offseason as far as freestyle. We had club wrestling with coach Jim Akerly, he and my dad both wrestled at WVU.”
Tasser earned all-section honors in soccer and baseball, but he made a name for himself on the wrestling mat. During his high school days Belle Vernon made great strides in wrestling.
“It’s awesome to think about those years at Belle Vernon,” Tasser recalled. “For a long time we never had the numbers. We never had the big, full lineup. We always had guys that came ready to wrestle. We had a number of forfeits that we had to give up at a duel meet, and then we always had to win every match just because of the sheer talent that we had the; we didn’t have the numbers, but we had a great group of guys that bought into the system, that bought into the coaching with coach Gray and coach Jack Jolley.”
Tasser benefited from the guidance of older brother Donnie.
“I attribute so much to Donnie,” Tasser said. “Having him, we were 18 months apart and only a year in school, it really helped me as I honed my skills and decided what I wanted to be. It was great having somebody like that, because I saw what I needed to do, the work I needed to do outside and inside the classroom.”
P.J. Compiled a career record of 115-53 at BVA. He was 34-6 as a senior, a remarkable feat since he recovered from a broken neck that he suffered the summer before his senior year. He won one section championship and finished second twice. He finished third in the WPIAL twice and was a two-time Class AAA state qualifier. He finished fifth at the PIAA championships at 171 pounds.
Tasser also was a Pennsylvania state champion in freestyle and Greco Roman wrestling.
“I actually really think my best wrestling was freestyle,” Tasser said. “Just with the upper body, the throws, was tailored more to my style. Being able wrestle freestyle provided the opportunity to train at the US Olympic training center in my second year in college.”
Tasser was a three-year captain of the Belle Vernon wrestling team.
“I was truly blessed that the coaching staff believed in me to be a captain for three years,” Tasser said. “You don’t see sophomore captains and you don’t really have junior captains sometimes. I take great pride in being a three-year captain. I tried to help my teammates any way I could and definitely be a leader.”
When Tasser graduated from Belle Vernon in 2009 he decided to follow brother Donnie and wrestle in college at the University of Pittsburgh.
“I had schools like West Virginia, Maryland and Pitt after me,” Tasser said. “The late Pitt coach Rande Stottlemyer did a great sales job on me. I loved coach Stottlemyer.”
At Pitt Tasser was so versatile he won matches at five different weight classes: 165, 174, 184, 197 and 285. Tasser compiled a 69-40 career record for the Panthers with 10 pins. He was an NCAA qualifier in 2012 and 2014, and placed third in the Eastern Wrestling League Championships in 2012 and fourth at the ACC Championships in 2014.
In 2011-2012, Tasser earned one of the most improbable bids of anyone at the NCAA Championships, bumping up three weights to heavyweight and placing third at the EWL Tournament. He clinched his spot to the national tournament with three straight wins at the conference championships, including a 3-1 decision in sudden victory over No. 26 Quintas McCorkle (Clarion) in the consolation final.
“That’s one of those fairy tale, storybook type of things,” Tasser recalled. “Coach Stottlemyer and coach Peters, they came up with the idea of me bumping up because our heavyweight had gotten hurt and the backup heavyweight hadn’t contributed any team points and they knew at that tournament if the person at heavyweight won one match that could solidify another EWL championship.
“I just wanted to wrestle, I didn’t care what weight or who I was wrestling, They had actually called my parents first, which I didn’t know, and proposed the idea. Our plan was just get one win. I got three wins.”
P.J. graduated from Pitt in 2014 and he did an internship with the Pittsburgh Pirates and then went to work for medical device company DePuy Synthes. He has worked for them for five years.
Tasser, 28, is single and lives in Baltimore, Maryland.
Looking back, Tasser is pleased.
“I took advantage of the situation and ran with it athletically and in my professional life,” Tasser said.
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Monday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
