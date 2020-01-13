Belle Vernon Area High School wrestling standout Donnie Tasser has the distinction of being the first Leopard wrestler to capture a WPIAL championship. He parlayed his high school success into a solid college career and used his athleticism to embark on an interesting career working in NASCAR.
Tasser started wrestling at a young age and initially didn’t have a lot of success.
“I started young but I wasn’t really any good and didn’t really take it all that seriously until probably about eighth grade,” Tasser said. “It was just a sport I played in the winter. I wrestled in the Belle Vernon youth program and it wasn’t until eighth grade when I really turned the corner and started having success and it became an option for me. It was something I could really be good at if I worked for it. Then all through high school I really pushed for it.”
Tasser really did push for it, starting with a breakout sophomore year. In 2006 he was one win shy of setting the BVA record for wins in a season when he went 46-11 at 135 pounds. He finished in the top eight of the National High School Coaches Association sophomore championships. This after in 2005 earning All-American honors by placing third in the National Coaching Association open wrestling championships.
In his junior campaign Tasser posted a record of 46-4, finishing second in the section, third in the region and fifth in the PIAA in Class AAA.
Tasser had an outstanding senior year for the Leopards, posting a 41-5 record. He was first in the section and won the WPIAL title at 140 with a 5-2 decision over Alex Martinez of North Hills. Tasser placed fourth in the PIAA championships in Class AAA.
“I know the program had come close a few other times,” Tasser said. “Winning the title was the goal my junior year, but it didn’t work out that year. I went into my senior year and I was pretty determined to win the WPIAL title. My junior year I finished third in the WPIAL, I was undefeated most of the season and I lost in the section final for my first loss.
“I kind of came out of nowhere as a sophomore and then broke out as a junior, but thought that I still didn’t accomplish a lot that I could have and I wanted too. The senior season was a pretty big thing to check off some of those goals.”
At the time, Belle Vernon coach Mel Grey had this comment about Tasser’s win in the Valley Independent: “Donnie deserves the title. The biggest thing that it says to the wrestling community is that we are making strides. To our young kids coming up, they will see Donnie’s name on the (practice room) wall and tell the kids how hard he worked to accomplish this.”
Tasser at the time said this in the Herald-Standard about his district title: “This was just a really special win because there were great wrestlers at our school in the past that I don’t even know, so it’s exciting to be the first champion. I just took one match at a time and wrestled the way I know I’m able to and it worked out.”
Tasser left Belle Vernon with a career mark of 133-20 to lead BVA’s all-time win list. He was the first Belle Vernon wrestler to become a three-time state qualifier, to win the WPIAL, and to become a two-time PIAA state medalist, finishing in fourth place in 2008 and fifth place in 2007, and twice secured section championships and Westmoreland county titles. He recorded a school-record total of 73 falls.
Tasser was selected to the 2008 Dapper Dan Wrestling Classic WPIAL team, where he received the Turning Point of the Match Award. He clinched second place at the 2007 Powerade tournament, and was a two-time place-winner at Nationals, taking eighth in the senior division in 2008 and second in the sophomore division in 2006.
Tasser was chosen as team captain for two years. He was three-time Pennsylvania Academic All-American, selected to the NHSCA national all-academic team in 2007 and received the Inspirational Athlete Award and the US Army Student Athlete Award.
A highlight was finishing second in the prestigious Powerade tournament in 2008. Tasser lost in the finals at 152 pounds to Virginia’s Sam Rake in a tough 3-2 decision.
“The Powerade was great,” Tasser said. “The guy I lost to was fifth in the country and he was a three-time Powerade champ. I gave him all he could handle, came up short but that was a pretty prestigious tournament.”
Looking back, Tasser has great admiration for Grey.
“He was the reason that I found success,” Tasser explained. “In eighth grade that was maybe the second year that Coach Grey was involved with the Belle Vernon program and he really set a foundation there that even after he left Belle Vernon you could still see some of the guys that he worked with at the youth levels having a lot of high school success. I owe a lot of what I did to Coach Grey and always will.”
Tasser also competed in football and track at Belle Vernon. He was first team All-Conference in football as a senior. When he graduated in 2008 he was pursued by several schools offering a wrestling scholarship.
“Pitt came onto my radar really late,” Tasser said. “Lehigh was recruiting me. I took a visit to Columbia, Duke and North Carolina. When I cut weight down to 140 that is what caught the late Pitt coach Randy Stottlemyer’s attention, he called up to make sure I was cutting weight the right way. He was assured that I was. They had a need for a 149-pounder. That’s what got me on their radar and I really liked Pitt. Coach Stottlemyer was amazing.”
Tasser compiled a 68-51 record for the Panthers. He was an NCAA qualifier in 2011, was third at the Eastern Wrestling League Tournament in 2012, fourth at the EWL Tournament in 2011, and fifth at the EWL Tournament in 2010. Tasser won the 157-pound bracket title at the National Collegiate Open in 2013 and won the 149-pound title at the Knight Point Open in 2012. Tasser suffered a couple of injuries that hampered his career with the Panthers, including a very serious concussion.
“Being part of a string of four EWL championships was special,” Tasser said. “You think back to your career and you always feel like you should have done a little bit better than you did.”
Tasser’s younger brother, PJ, followed in his footsteps at Pitt, but that is a story for another time.
Tasser, following his graduation from Pitt, was a free-lance sports writer for various papers covering sporting events in the area. A unique opportunity with NASCAR presented itself in 2014.
“Hendrick Motor Sports recruited former college athletes for their pit crew positions,” Tasser explained. “They think you can recruit guys that have a set of skills and train them to do a pit stop faster than other people. They started with 100 people at the first tryout. They go all over, they get a lot of college football players and a lot of baseball players and a few wrestlers here and there.
“I made it through the tryout and I have been with Hendrick Motorsports, starting my sixth season with them. At first you go through a developmental stage where you are basically like an intern with lower series races and helping out some of the teams. As you move up, Hendrick has four house cars and they have a couple of backup teams that they lease out to other teams who don’t have their own in-house pit department. Right now I’m with driver Jimmie Johnson. It’s fun, it’s interesting and it’s still an athletic pursuit and I’m still competing.”
Tasser, 30, lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, with his wife Whitney, a Belle Vernon graduate. They just had their first child, daughter Calliope, who is seven weeks old.
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Monday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
