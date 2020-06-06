The following is one in a series of stories featuring local high schools which lost their spring sports seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Uniontown athletic director Aaron Scott cut straight to the heart of the matter when asked about the coronavirus pandemic’s effort on his school’s spring sports.
“Obviously, this was a terrible way to end your senior year,” Scott said. “There were several athletes that already had picked their schools and had some type of financial assistance. However, I think there were several seniors that could have increased their worth to schools by having a senior season.
“For instance, Isaiah Melvin was working very hard to win WPIAL and move on to states in both the high jump and the 300 hurdles. I believe he would have been a gold medal contender.”
It’s not just the actual sports on on the field, but, as Scott pointed out, the camaraderie between players and coaches that was missed out on as well.
“There is also the social side of missing the season,” Scott said. “Many former athletes talk about their senior year in sports. The class of 2020 will not have that opportunity.”
If there was a silver lining at all, Scott felt it was in the lack of expenses.
“On another side, it did save money for schools by not having busing, paying officials, and extending another year in the same uniforms.
“Personally, I was very disappointed for our student athletes. Athletics is a reward to be involved in that you get by working hard in the classroom.”
Baseball
Red Raiders baseball coach Ken Musko had five seniors on his roster that would’ve all had an impact.
“We were still kind of rebuilding and I think we would’ve been a scrappy team,” Musko said. “We’re young. We had five seniors that were looking forward to working with the younger kids and they wanted to see what they could do together.”
Uniontown’s seniors were catcher/pitcher/outfield Jeff King, catcher/outfielder Jake Shiley, outfielder Jake Murray, pitcher/first baseman Joe Pindrock and pitcher/third baseman John Harim.
“They would’ve all started,” Musko said. “They were working hard.”
All five were leaders on the team, according to Musko.
“Each one of them, from being there for awhile, took some sense of leadership,” he said. “John Harim was one of the main leaders for us, a four-year player.
“Jake Murray was a big part of our outfield. Jake Shiley was a two-sport athlete who was also big into football, he was going to play multi-positions for us, and Jeff King would’ve did the same thing.”
Pindrock was only in his second year with the team and was amped up for his senior season.
“Joe Pindrock, I feel even worse for him,” Musko said. “He’s a good player but he didn’t come out until his junior year so he was really looking forward to his senior year. He was there for all the off-season conditioning leading up to it. It’s disappointing.”
Musko was hopeful the season would resume at some point after Gov. Wolf’s first two-week shutdown.
“I thought maybe it would go for a couple weeks. I didn’t think the season would be canceled,” Musko said. “Neither did the kids. I actually had high hopes that we would continue at some point in time.”
When it was officially over, Musko took the news hard and knew his players would, too.
“I sent a heartfelt message to them,” Musko said. “It took me awhile. There’s so much to say to each and every one of them. I touched on some aspects of each one of them and let them know I’ll be there later if any of them need any letters of recommendation, etc.
“It was a hard thing. I got halfway through and got a little emotional. Some of the parents who helped with pictures were emotional, too. They all took photos in the backyard or at home. I teach a photo class so I photo-shopped a senior picture of all of them together.”
Musko admits he loves baseball and the lack of a high school season left a hole in his life.
“You go through that seasonal depression before you get there,” Musko explained. “Usually you’re out there enjoying it and then the season’s over and you’re kind of bummed out, you wanted to keep going. This was just cut short and unexpected for everybody. I just feel so bad for the kids.”
Musko said there was a failed attempt to get together a local unaffiliated baseball league among the area high schools. Some area players will still have the opportunity to play baseball on some level this summer.
“They are doing a teener league out at Hutchinson, now that we’re getting into the green phase,” Musko pointed out. “Hopefully, a lot of kids in the area who want to still play can sign up and get some kind of ball in.”
Softball
Uniontown softball coach Steve Forsythe is still shaking his head at the unique situation the pandemic caused.
“Really strange. Really weird,” Forsythe said.
“The day they shut the schools down on March 13, when we went home that day, I’ll never forget it, Friday afternoon, we had a staff meeting before I left this building and they said pay attention to your phone and make sure you look at your email because you may be here next week or you may not be.
“I got home 6 o’clock Friday night and got a call telling me no school next week.”
The shutdown had a great impact on the Lady Raiders softball team which was preparing to go on a trip.
“We were scheduled to leave with the girls the very next day to fly to Florida and play in the ESPN/Disney camp,” Forsythe said. “We were going to play a couple teams from Florida, a team from Texas. The boosters and parents worked hard to raise the money for that. The kids were really looking forward to that, being together, going to Disney.
“They were very saddened when that was canceled.”
Uniontown had promise for the 2020 season also. The Lady Raiders were coming off a winless season but the record was deceiving. Forsythe’s squad was very competitive against some top-notch competition. They lost to perennial power Yough, 1-0, despite Jordan Hoover firing a three-hitter.
The Lady Raiders also lost two tightly contested games (3-1 and 5-1) to an Indiana team which made the postseason and won a playoff game.
“We made the playoffs a few years ago (2018) and I thought we were on another one of those cycles like that where this was looking like a promising year for us,” Forsythe said. “My assistant coach Mr. Guthrie and I had talked a little bit after a few of the practices we got in. We never did get outside. We were just getting ready to when all this happened. But from what we could see from working with the girls in the gym it looked like this might have been a year for us to be in contention for a playoff spot.
“We were discussing our starting lineup and it was pretty solid and set, especially on the infield. We only had one spot in the outfield that may have been 50-50. The rest of the positions we felt very comfortable with.
“We had a couple girls who could pitch. Jordan Hoover had ankle problems in the past but we felt if we could have kept her on the mound that would’ve freed up Lyndsi Urani to play shortstop. Lyndsi pitched really well last year but was an even better shortstop.”
Urani was one of four Uniontown seniors.
“Lyndsi Urani would’ve been our shortstop/pitcher,” Forsythe said. “She’s carried us through the last couple years with her pitching. Last year when (sophomore) Jordan Hoover missed a lot of the season because of her ankle, without Lyndsi stepping in to pitch we probably do get 10-runned every game.”
Forsythe saw a change in Urani heading into her senior year.
“Lyndsi got a little frustrated at times last year because we didn’t really have a catcher that could hold on to her pitches,” Forsythe explained. “They tried. This year she told me she was going to put that type of stuff behind here, she said this is my senior season, I’m going to have fun. She was smiling and joking from day one and had just a great attitude going into her last year. I think she was going to have a great season because of that.”
Kaitlyn Adams, another senior, was one of Uniontown’s best players.
“She would’ve been our first baseman this year,” Forsythe said. “She’s played there for us and was really good. She could go down to a full stretch, gain three feet or more just by doing a split at first base and catching the ball way out in front of her. We’re going to lose that flexibility there.
“Kaitlyn was disappointed that the season ended so early but she was always a positive-outlook person. So she said this is what needed to happen for everyone’s safety and said she’s looking forward to playing softball at Waynesburg University next year.”
Another senior starter would’ve been Jesslyn Daiels.
“Jesslyn was a good outfielder for us,” Forsythe said. “She played left field, did really well there and that’s where she would’ve been again this year. Her and Urani are going to the same college, La Roche, and Jesslyn was going to try out for softball, and said they wanted her to play first base, which is where she played in travel ball and rec ball. Jesslyn made a comment to me that she couldn’t wait to get playing because some of the coaches from La Roche were going to try to come out and watch her play a game or two.”
Nina Jeffries would not have started, according to Forsythe, but the senior was a player he appreciated.
“Nina would have come off the bench for us. She’s a quiet girls but has a lot of heart, she doesn’t quit,” Forsythe said. “Regardless of how good or bad she does, she hangs in there. She’s a good girl, she’s smart, she’s going to go to college and do well.”
Forsythe was excited to see how his team would evolve during the 2020 season.
“We had some good underclassmen and Mr. Guthrie and I agreed this might be our year to make a run,” he said. “So we were kind of excited to get out there and see what they had and see what they could do. Then this all happened.
“We’re going to have a good team coming back next year, but it would’ve been interesting to see what would’ve happened this year.”
Track & Field
Uniontown track & field coach Cedric Lloyd had a roster that included three senior girls and eight senior boys.
Missing out on their final season were Josephine Maher, Mya Murray and Abigail Strauser for the Lady Raiders, and Joshua Braxton, Alex Eitner, Rivaldo Grubb, Raymond Jackson, Logan Maust, Isaiah Melvin, Nolan Ranker and Ken Toaisi for the Red Raiders.
Lloyd said he had much optimism for several of his seniors, including Isaiah Melvin, who he felt had a good shot at earning WPIAL medals in the 110 high hurdles, the 300 hurdles and the high jump.
At last year’s district meet, Melvin finished second in the 300 hurdles and third in the high jump, qualifying for the PIAA Track & Field Championships in both events.
Lloyd also had high hopes for Maust in the 1,600 and the 4x800 relay. He also cited Murray, an all-state, 1,000-point scorer in basketball, as one who had a great shot at a WPIAL medal in the 100 and 300 hurdles.
“For our senior athletes I have nothing but love for them and the resilience they had to show in losing what they have lost,” said Lloyd, who was philosophical about the effect of the pandemic. “I feel our younger athletes must heed this moving forward: Never take your opportunity for granted.
“I want all athletes to know that there must be a value to having the opportunity to play high school sports. They must practice and compete as if it’s their last chance because it could be.”
