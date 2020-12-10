Tessa Dellarose has played overseas for her country, scored her 100th career high school goal and led Brownsville to the WPIAL girls soccer quarterfinals so far this year.
The talented junior added another 2020 achievement recently.
Dellarose was selected to the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association All-State Girls Soccer Team as a midfielder.
Also chosen for the Girls Team as a midfielder was Mount Pleasant senior Mackenzie Leeder.
Charleroi junior Eben McIntyre, who led the WPIAL with 43 goals during the regular season, was picked for the Boys Team as a forward.
Dellarose played for the United States Under-16 National Team in England in February. She scored 33 goals this fall in helping the Lady Falcons, coached by Cedar Brunache, qualify for the postseason with a 7-3 record in Section 3-AA.
Dellarose notched a hat trick in an 8-0 first-round win over South Allegheny as Brownsville advanced to the quarterfinals where it lost to No. 2 seed Shady Side Academy, 3-0, to finish at 9-5 overall.
“It’s an honor to be nominated then selected all state,” said Dellarose, who is a North Carolina recruit. “It’s a privilege and I’m thankful to be picked.”
There was no designation of classifications for the All-State team.
“It means a lot, especially since I’m from a smaller school in Double-A, to be recognized up there with all the big school girls,” Dellarose said.
Dellarose looked back on her year in soccer for 2020.
“It’s definitely been a crazy year for everyone,” Dellarose said. “I’m grateful for the opportunities I got this year. Going overseas and getting the chance to play for the United States and those girls was a great experience.
“After kind of having the summer sort of locked down it was nice to get on the field to play high school ball.”
Dellarose lauded her Lady Falcon teammates.
“I’m a bit of a leader for our team and I think they look up to me, because of the experiences I’ve had and I try to give pointers and help them out if I can and they’re receptive of me,” Dellarose said.
“They’re great people and great team players and they’re all pretty knowledgeable about the game, too. We all give 100 percent and whatever the team needs we’re all ready to step up and do it.”
Dellarose, who said she’s looking forward to a “less restrictive” year in 2021 when it comes to sports, keeps her eyes on her future team, the Tar Heels.
“I try to watch every game I can,” Dellarose said, “and I’m always searching for their results.”
Leeder scored 21 goals as the Lady Vikings went 6-5 overall and 6-4 in section play to reach the postseason as the No. 11 seed where they lost to sixth-seeded Burrell, 3-2, in the first round.
McIntyre’s explosive offensive season helped lead the Cougars to a share of the Section 3-AA title and into the playoffs where they fell to Avonworth, 3-1.
