Laurel Highlands' boys basketball team won a WPIAL championship two years ago and swept to a section title and reached the district semifinals last season.
With a solid core of talented players returning, the Mustangs' wave of success doesn't seem likely to crest anytime soon.
"We're looking to be great this year," said point guard Rodney Gallagher.
Laurel Highlands is coming off a 14-4 season that included a 9-0 record in Section 1-AAAAA and WPIAL playoff wins over Shaler (67-56) and Penn Hills (48-41) before the third-seeded Mustangs fell at second-seeded New Castle (69-60) in the semifinals.
The campaign included a 12-game winning streak after a 2-3 start.
Gallagher is the unquestioned floor leader of the Mustangs and one of its three returning junior starters along with Brandon Davis and Keondre DeShields.
There's are many reasons why Gallagher has been heavily recruited by a slew of NCAA Division-1 football and basketball teams -- he's ranked No. 1 in the state by Rivals.com in the class of 2023 in football -- and 18th-year LH coach Rich Hauger cited work ethic as a key factor, especially in the latter.
"Every year Rodney has gotten better at some aspect of his game," Hauger said. "He worked hard on his 3-point shooting. He wasn't satisfied with where it was at. When we completed our summer workouts and open gyms he was was shooting the threes really good. I look for that to be the area where people will probably notice the most improvement."
Gallagher still finetunes the rest of his game.
"He's always working to get better in some ways," Hauger said. "There's not much more he can improve on as far as defensively or running the team or handling the ball. His assist-to-turnover ratio has been good every since he's been a freshman.
"He's unselfish, sometimes maybe a little bit too much. But he does try to get the others involved."
Gallagher, Davis and DeShields formed a formidable trio a year ago.
"We were gelling pretty well by the end of last year and we’re even closer this year," Gallagher said. "We're a year older and more mature."
Davis wasn't a full participant in a recent practice because of an injury but clearly still had his long-range shooting touch. He was well enough to launch a barrage of 30-foot, 3-pointers to start a drill for the Mustangs. The problem was he made an amazingly high percentage of them and thus there was no rebound to play off of.
"Brandon was a 36-37 percent 3-point shooter last year," Hauger said. "He's more than just an effective shooter though. He's also a kid who plays both ends of the court hard. He can jump and get rebounds, too. He's an all-around player. I think with the somewhat lack of size that we have, he will fit right in with the type of defense we need to play."
DeShields complements Gallagher and Davis well.
"Keondre has gotten bigger and stronger and tougher," Hauger said. "His shot looks really good. Fundamentally, I thought there were a couple hitches in it last year but it appears to me that's been rectified. He can score from the outside. He can put the ball on the floor and he can rebound and get follow-ups.
"Keondre's vertical leap has increased. He can really get up and get after it on the boards. He's solid. He can move people around a little bit. But what I've liked more so than that is his defense has improved a lot. He's obviously athletic enough but now he's got a better grasp of team defense and he's doing a much better job there."
Laurel Highlands lost center Nick Egnot and shooting guard Caleb Palumbo to graduation so had two starting spots to fill.
Senior Jayden Pratt, who was an impact player off the bench most of last season, has secured one of those.
Hauger was happy with what he saw from Pratt in a few late summer tournaments.
"The thing that impressed me the most was Jayden was sacrificing for the good of the team," Hauger said. "He was playing good hard defense and rebounding. He was getting shots when they were available but there wasn't anything he was forcing. He was playing good team basketball.
"Jayden can jump out of the gym and he's not a bad shooter but he's doing a lot of things fundamentally better. His team attitude has been really good. I look for Jayden to have a good year."
The Mustangs' fifth starter was originally slated to be Demonte Kiss.
"That was the case but we unfortunately lost Demonte for the year to an ACL injury in football," Hauger explained. "He is a big loss. He's not someone that jumps out at you if you look at a box score but he's the type of kid that any coach would want because he's around the ball and he'll play good, tough defense."
The fifth starter is now likely to be Tahji Hooper although he also suffered a football injury, to his shoulder in the Laurel Highlands' final playoff game, and is out indefinitely.
Hauger has other players he can count on, however.
"Joe Chambers has done really well in preseason," Hauger pointed out. "He's a senior who is going to be a contributor for sure. Nico Johns and AJ Sumpter, both also seniors, will get us a little bit of strength inside and some minutes. Nate Schwertfeger and Blaise Krizner will contribute also, although Krizner suffered a concussion recently and he's in the protocol."
Hauger hasn't extensively scouted the rest of the section yet.
"I've got to assume Thomas Jefferson will have a good ballclub," Hauger said. "Albert Gallatin lost a lot but they'll be competitive, they'll be tough. Ringgold had a coaching change. Last year they improved during the course of the year. West Mifflin was young last year but we had a tough game with them down there.
"It's hard to say. Once everybody gets going we'll see a little bit about what they're doing. I'm more concerned about us. That really is the way it is. If we do the things we're capable of, then we should be OK."
While some coaches might worry about a team with so many offensive weapons sharing the basketball, Hauger has no such concerns.
"They all have to sacrifice a little bit for the good of the team and I've seen that in them," Hauger said. "We've certainly got all the ingredients to be a very good team."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.