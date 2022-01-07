Texas has entered the sweepstakes for two local high school football superstars.
Laurel Highlands junior Rodney Gallagher and Belle Vernon sophomore Quinton Martin each received football scholarship offers from the Longhorns.
Texas recently brought aboard former Pitt wide receivers coach Brennan Marion to that same position and he was instrumental in the school extending offers to both Gallagher and Martin. Steve Sarkisian is currently the head coach at Texas.
Gallagher, who plays quarterback and defensive back for the Mustangs, is projected as a wide receiver in college.
Gallagher has already received a slew of NCAA Division-I scholarship offers, including Notre Dame, Michigan, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Mississippi, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech, Arizona State, Maryland, Syracuse, Toledo and William & Mary.
Martin is a running back and defensive back for the Leopards. He has also received D-I scholarship offers from Penn State, Pitt, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Maryland and Syracuse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.