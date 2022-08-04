HOPWOOD -- M&R Transit was the best team in the Fayette County Baseball League in the regular season and it proved to be the best in the postseason, as well, after the first-year squad swept to the league title Wednesday night with a 6-2 victory over Oakland (Md.) at Hutchinson Field.
M&R Transit won the best-of-5 series in three games after winning the opener, 13-4, at home and the oft-postponed second game at Oakland, 9-7 in eight innings.
"It really feels good to win (the title) the first time out," said Buddy Marra. "I've coached some of the boys since the were in little league on the field over there.
"We practiced. They take it serious. They want to get better."
The Oaks made the most of the home team's lone error to score the first run of the game.
Luis Rodriguez opened the game with an infield single to deep shortstop and stole second.
Alex Beiler hit a swinging bunt to the right of the mound, but the throw was low and skipped away to the fence, allowing Rodriguez to score.
Willie Palmer buckled down, striking out the next two batters and getting Cole Parker to fly out to right fielder Andino Vecchiolla.
"We had a good first inning again," said Oakland manager Craig Bosley, adding, "We have to put up some more runs. They had some good pitching."
Buddy Marra has preached to his team "to win the inning" all season, and they did just that with two runs in the bottom of the inning.
Palmer opened the inning with a sharp single up the middle. Courtesy runner Coleman Hunt moved to second when Santino Marra walked.
Nate Zimcosky hit a comebacker that glanced off Luis Rodriguez's back for an infield single to load the bases.
Vecchiolla lofted a sacrifice fly to right field that scored Hunt and advanced Marra to third. Marra scored on Chad Petrush's ground out to shortstop.
"We are slow starters," said Buddy Marra. "They did, yes. They won the inning."
M&R Transit bolstered its advantage in the bottom of the second inning with three more runs.
Kaleb Scott walked to start the inning. Justin Brestensky almost beat out his sacrifice bunt, moving Scott to second base. Tyler Becker was plunked with a pitch in the middle of his back.
Scott stole third and Becker followed into second base, and Zach Uhazie followed with a run-scoring infield single. Uhazie stole second, and both runners scored on Palmer's single.
Oakland closed the threat with a double play.
Neither team was able to do much offensively against the starting pitchers from that point.
Palmer stranded Hunter Cotterill after his one-out single, that was nearly caught by a diving Chad Petrush in left-center field.
The right-hander stranded Alex Beiler after he walked with one out. Cole Parker walked to open the fourth inning, but that's all the further he advanced with two strikeouts and a sliding catch by Vecchiolla.
Palmer retired the side in the top of the fifth inning.
Rodriguez, too, stranded single runners in the third and fifth inning.
Petrush doubled with two outs in the bottom of the third inning, but Rodriguez induced Garrett Myers to pop out to second base. He retired the side in order in the fourth inning.
Santino Marra was safe when his infield ground ball was mishandled with two outs in the fifth inning, but was left stranded with a strikeout.
"We made some adjustments with (Rodriguez) and they didn't score a run," said Bosley.
Both teams scored in the sixth inning.
Quintin Smith doubled to open the top of the inning, and came around to score with two outs when Ryan Valentine poked a single between shortstop and third base.
M&R Transit responded in the bottom of the inning.
Vecchiolla walked to start the rally. Rodriguez struck out the next two batters and was poised to end the inning with a fly ball to right-center field hit by Scott. But, the ball was misplayed and Vecchiolla sprinted home with an insurance run.
"They scored a run in the sixth inning and we came right back and picked it up," said Buddy Marra.
Uhazie relieved Palmer in the top of the seventh inning, and started with a strikeout. However, Jake Ours worked a walk and Rodriguez singled him to third, with Rodriguez slipping into second on the throw.
Uhazie left the runners there with a strikeout looking and a fly out to Vecchiolla.
Palmer allowed one unearned run on just two hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. Uhazie gave up the other run on two hits with one walk and two strikeouts in one inning.
"I felt a little better today, for some reason, with Zach and Willie fresh," said Buddy Marra. "They're pretty much lights out.
"The hotter it gets, Willie heats up. Willie looked like he was getting tired, so that's why I brough Zach in."
Bosley had hoped to play Game 2 on Sunday to take advantage of his ace.
"I never got to use my best pitcher. He would've shut them out," said Bosley. "We gave the (game at Oakland) away. He lost the ball in the lights."
The year is not over for Oakland with the Oaks playing a best-of-3 series against Cumberland for the Penn-Mar title.
"We are beginning Saturday with a 9-inning game at Cumberland. Then, we play a 7-inning game Sunday at Garrett (County Community College Field). If we need a second game Sunday, we'll play another 7-inning game," explained Bosley. "We play in the Maryland state cash tournament on Aug. 13 and 14. It's single elimination."
M&R Transit was comprised with a base of players from the Laurel Highlands squad that was runner-up in WPIAL Class AAAAA in 2019 and then had any hope of a hopeful title run in 2020 dashed because of the pandemic.
"It sure helps the Covid kids that were so close in 2019. They were seven junior starters and they lost their senior year because of Covid," said Buddy Marra.
The squad also had holdovers from Masontown, last year's champs, including: Palmer, Uhazie, Santino Marra, Petrush and Zimcosky.
"It's nice to be around a great group of guys like this. Somebody picks each other up," said Buddy Marra. "Defense wins most games. With Zach (Uhazie) and Kaleb (Scott), we don't lose that position (catcher). That's a big plus."
