As we get set for the start of the high school basketball season let’s take a look back at the momentous first season of Laurel Highlands High School basketball.
In 1966 Laurel Highlands was the merger of two bitter rivals, North Union High School and South Union High School. A new school housing students from both schools would not be completed until 1972. This meant that the student body was separated at North Laurel and South Laurel. Athletic teams and the band were the only time the two schools were together under one banner.
Coming into the 1966-67 basketball season the newly formed LH Mustangs were assigned to WPIAL Section 7 along with Uniontown, Connellsville, Brownsville, Mount Pleasant and Southmoreland.
In 1965-66 both North Union and South Union had successful seasons. The North Union Rams under Coach Harold “Horse” Taylor had captured their second straight Section 10 title and finished with a record 18-6. They defeated Brownsville in a playoff game for the section crown, 57-36. The Rams downed Stowe, 66-63, in the WPIAL playoffs before falling to Mt. Lebanon, 79-54.
In South Union’s final campaign under longtime head coach Marty Fagler the Blue Devils posted a record of 15-6. When the schools combined Taylor was selected as head coach and Fagler as top assistant.
For the first season as LH, Taylor had several key veterans returning from his North Union squad. South Union had all five starters from 1965-66 graduate.
Taylor approached the first season of LH basketball with an optimistic attitude.
“We have a good, tough exhibition schedule, one that ought to prepare us for the league race,” Taylor told the Uniontown Herald-Standard. “We have some pretty good sophomores — I expect Jim Hobgood up from South Union Junior High School to see plenty of action.”
The Mustangs centerpiece was Wil Robinson, who would turn into one of the best players to ever come out of Fayette County. Taylor also had senior leadership from Jeff Collier, Jon Kruper and Ray Yauger.
Molding the two bitter rivals into one team was Taylor’s main goal during the summer.
“Coach Taylor got us together the summer before,” Collier recalled. “We had some cookouts at Gene Burke’s house, so we got to know each other a little bit before we started actual practice.”
“Coach Taylor drove a car and Burke drove a car,” Hobgood said. “We went around in the summertime and ended up playing some other teams.
“I was probably too young to realize how good we were going to be. The other four other than me all played together the prior year. I was just excited to be part of the group. It was really a good group of guys.”
When the start of the season rolled around LH was a cohesive team.
“It’s amazing the two rivals meshed and there were no problems,” Kruper stated in a “Memory Lane” story from 2010. “No problems that I was aware of or that any of us saw. Maybe behind the scenes, but it wasn’t evident.”
“When we joined together — I guess you never thought as far as this guy being from North and this guy being from South,” Yauger recalled in a “Memory Lane” story from 2007. “It never entered anybody’s mind. Whoever was the best player was going to play and that’s the way it was.”
The players had some high expectations.
“I had a feeling that season was coming,” Kruper revealed. “From junior high on up I kept telling people that in 1967 we were going to win the state championship and I missed it by a year. I saw it building toward this with the program that Coach Harold ‘Horse’ Taylor had built, you could see it coming.
“Coach Taylor was still learning the game early in his career. I think his strong point at that time was personnel-wise and working with kids and people and the community and building up that confidence that you need. He would spot talent at a young age and he laid a great foundation for the program. He was a good people person and had great management skills.”
“I had high hopes,” Robinson stated. “I thought that we had a very good team.”
LH played its first game after the merger on Nov. 22, 1966 at North Laurel Gymnasium and defeated Greensburg Salem, 74-62. Robinson led the Mustangs with 29 points, Collier had 18 and Hobgood 16. Greensburg Salem was paced by the late Ray Greene, who pumped in 30 points. In an interesting tidbit, three days later in a 83-56 win over Connellsville, Greene set the school record with a 45-point outing.
“I remember Ray Greene,” Robinson said. “I knew he was good. He could play.”
“I knew of Greene when we were in high school,” Collier recalled. “Then when I went to Waynesburg we played Cal U and that’s where he went to school and I played against him then. When I transferred from Waynesburg to Cal U we scrimmaged and worked out together and we even played together in a couple tournaments after the season. I was good friends with Greene. He was a tremendous player. He could do it all.”
The win over Greensburg Salem propelled the Mustangs into a Cinderella season. Everything fell into place.
“We didn’t have any problems at practice with the coaching staff,” Collier stated. “Coach Taylor ran the show and when it came to X’s and O’s we had Ron Fudala, he was the JV coach. He was great, he helped us with the press and we worked an awful lot on the press. Uniontown made it famous and we started copying the press and we had Yauger and he was a standout, he had anticipation and he would be able to get that second pass and steal it and dish off. We got a lot of easy buckets off that press.”
The starting five consisted of four players from North Laurel, Robinson, Collier, Yauger and Kruper, and one player from South Laurel, the young sophomore Hobgood.
“I think I was probably worthy of starting right away.” Hobgood stated. “I think Coach Taylor, because of the political aspect of the situation, he didn’t want to start five guys from North Union. It probably helped me a little bit in that regard. I played well enough to merit the position in the starting group.”
Collier wasn’t buying the North-South dynamic as far as Hobgood was concerned.
“Hobgood came along and he was a perfect fit,” Collier said. “He could shoot, he had height, he helped with the rebounding and we just all meshed together. We had a great team.”
The upstart Mustangs were on a collision course with perennial power Uniontown.
“The thing I remember about that season, we went to Charlroi for a Christmas Tournament and for whatever reason I played well enough to get the MVP and I was the new kid and I always thought Robinson was very gracious about it,” Hobgood said. “Clearly he was the best player.
“The other thing about that season was the first time we played Uniontown it was the Super Bowl of Southwest Pennsylvania. The interest and the attention leading up to that game, and the first game was at Uniontown and we won. That was the thing that caught people’s attention and everybody realized the team was special.”
Laurel Highlands stunned Uniontown that night with an 83-73 victory. That snapped Uniontown’s 88-game home court winning streak and was the first section loss for the Red Raiders in 59 games.
“I haven’t thought about it for for years,” Yauger reminisced. “The crowd was so large and so loud and I guess Horse Taylor just kept us under control and everybody with Robinson and Hobgood and the way they played we just kept it under control and took the game.”
LH, the new kid on the block, suddenly was a hot commodity.
“I used to tell people that it got to the point where other than students if you were the general public and you wanted to attend a game you almost had to get a season ticket,” Hobgood explained. “There weren’t too many tickets available for individual games.”
“When we beat Uniontown some people were still skeptical,” Collier remembered. “Then we beat them up at our place, people knew we were for real.”
The Mustangs were a balanced squad. Robinson was the top scorer on the season with 616 points followed by Collier with 316, Hobgood with 297, Kruper with 245 and Yauger with 204.
LH downed Har Brack, 69-59, in the WPIAL playoffs, setting up a memorable semifinal meeting with Mt. Lebanon. The Mustangs fell to the Blue Devils in triple overtime, 82-75.
“Everything went wrong,” Kruper lamented. “They called a couple of fouls on Wil Robinson that I just couldn’t believe, going up for a shot straight up and straight down and calling a charging foul on him. It was frustrating, it wound up with me and Hobgood as the only remaining starters, and I fouled out with one second remaining.
“If we had the three-point line we would have won it at the end of the second overtime when Hobgood made that half court shot to tie the game 72-72. If we had the three-point shot we would have won the game. It was a great first-year and a real exciting time.”
“It brings back great memories,” Robinson reflected. “I always thought that first team was one of the best teams we had and we only lost that one game. It was a special time.”
The Mustangs finished their first season with a 23-1 record.
The LH merger was probably one of the most successful mergers in Pennsylvania basketball history. The first two years of existence the Mustangs were 50-3 with two section titles, a WPIAL championship and a PIAA state crown.
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Sunday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
