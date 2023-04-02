Mandy Hartman is in her 25th year as volleyball coach at Frazier High School and captured her second WPIAL championship on Nov. 5, 2022, downing Serra Catholic. The Lady Commodores have a legacy of success that traces back to Frazier’s first WPIAL volleyball championship in 2010.
The seeds of that 2010 championship run were planted in 2009 when Frazier lost to Jefferson-Morgan to end the season.
“We had high expectations coming into the season.” Hartman said. “In 2010 the girls came in really hungry because of the disappointment of 2009. It was big motivation.”
“We worked hard to win the WPIAL that year,” former Commodore Giovanna Bitonti said. “Going into our summer league we knew that was our goal. We wanted to get to the WPIAL championship and we wanted to win it all.”
The 2010 season turned out to be a magical run for Frazier as it captured the Section 5 championship and was undefeated heading into the WPIAL playoffs where it was the top seed and the No. 5 team in the state.
“It is still my humble brag to this day when I meet new people,” Frazier standout Amanda Pato Todoro said. “I still brag about it.”
“We had a blast that year,” Frazier’s Savannah Prue said. “Those coaches are absolutely amazing and I know we still go watch Frazier volleyball and when they won the WPIAL title this year some of us were there and were crying and cheering.”
“They really were a true super team in 2010,” Hartman offered. “They overpowered everybody, they had all the pieces of the puzzle. We had the height, we had the athleticism, we had the toughness, and they were just great kids who put in the time. Those kids worked really hard for me both in the season and in the off-season and they had a refuse-to-lose mentality and I think that’s why they had so much success.”
“We had a very good team,” Bitonti recalled. “We worked hard and we worked well together.”
“We had five seniors,” Pate Todora explained. “We all had played volleyball with each other since seventh grade and that included travel teams and we were just very close and we were all friends and I think just having that, just the seniors alone, made us unstoppable.”
The real strength of the 2010 team was a sense of family that helped form an unbreakable bond.
“As a team we called ourselves a family,” Prue said. “Even after volleyball practice we would hangout on the weekends and we were a really close-knit group. We were always very supportive of one and other.”
“They were a close-knit group. They still are to this day,” Hartman stated. “This was one of those special teams where when I have a big match even this season and you will see them walking in the gym. We’ll be practicing and here comes one of them walking in with their kids.
“We still consider ourselves a family. I’m proud of all of my girls.”
The Lady Commodores steamrolled through the WPIAL playoffs, sweeping Brentwood, Shenango and Brentwood all by 3-0 set scores. That set up a WPIAL championship showdown with the undefeated No. 2 seed Bishop Canevin, who Frazier beat 3-0. The Commodores did not lose a set in the WPIAL playoffs.
The other factor that made Frazier unstoppable was coach Mandy Hartman and her able assistant, her husband Don.
“I still to this day tell everybody that she is the best coach not only at Frazier, but in the world,” Pato Todora stated. “I truly believe that, and her husband Don are both exactly want you want to have in a coach.”
“We love the Hartmans,” Bitonti said. “They’ve always been more than coaches, they are family.”
“Oh my god I love her,” Prue gushed about coach Hartman. “Mandy and Don, they were great. They were hard coaches and that’s what made us champions. I think the world of them.”
The Frazier season ended with two losses in the PIAA tournament to Clarion Area and Maplewood. The Lady Commodores finished with a record of 19-2 and final ranking of No. 9 in Class A in the state of Pennsylvania.
Coach Hartman still thinks about those PIAA playoffs to this day.
“There is no other district in Pennsylvania that puts their district championship on the pedestal that we do in the WPIAL,” Hartman stated. “For years I struggled when you qualified for the PIAA playoffs and getting kids motivated and keeping them going and sometimes when you end your season.
“It was also the only year that the format of the state championship had changed. We had to go to Slippery Rock and it was like a tournament we played. We had to play like three different schools in one day and if you knew our team we weren’t a team that could go all day long. These girls were explosive, strong, they were powerful and they wore down probably a little quicker than some other teams.”
The 2010 team has left it’s mark on Frazier volleyball to this day.
“Yes I think ever since our championship the teams have kind of been striving for that WPIAL goal once they saw it was possible,” Pato Todora explained. “Up until that point it felt like it was unreachable.”
“The Hartmans are very good coaches,” Bitonti said. “They always coached very good teams. It really means a lot that we made an impact for the whole town of Perryopolis and that we still motivate the other girls to get to that point.”
“It was the beginning of a dynasty with woman’s athletics at Frazier because all of their little girls watched that team,” Hartman said. “They laid the foundation and we are still seeing the effects from that team today. It’s been an amazing thing to watch and be apart of.”
Memories of the 2010 Frazier WPIAL volleyball title linger.
“We had a parade and fire trucks and we rode on the bus,” Bitonti recalled. “The whole town of Perryopolis was on the street cheering for us. We still talk about winning the WPIAL and the parade to this day. We are still very close and I still talk to my teammates.”
Frazier notched another WPIAL volleyball title in November 2022, but the program’s bedrock dates back to that 2010 squad.
“I talk about them all the time,” coach Hartman explained. “I hold them as the standard that we want to reach every year and this year we won the WPIAL championship and I talked about that 2010 team and I referenced that team at least once a week. I used them as examples. They will forever be the example — the standard is the standard.”
