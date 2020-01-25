You probably noticed that Jack Nicklaus turned 80 this week and his career was talked about in the glowing terms it deserved across the spectrum of media.
The attention on this significant birthday made me think about the accomplishments of the Golden Bear and how those accomplishments affected the game of golf.
From my perspective, there is no doubt that Nicklaus is the greatest of all time. It doesn’t really matter whether he’s judged by the numbers or by his presence, what he’s accomplished is unparalleled.
Admittedly, I have a bias in this discussion. Despite what he’s accomplished, Tiger Woods is not the greatest of all time nor will he ever be. He will earn more money than anyone by the time his career is over, but there are some other eye-opening numbers that illustrate exactly why Nicklaus is the GOAT.
Check out his stats in the 154 majors in which he played: Firsts, 18; Seconds, 19; Top threes, 48; Top fives, 56; Top 10s, 73.
I’m not sure anything further needs to be said. Other than, Happy 80th Jack.
n n n
Congratulations to some local club professionals who were honored in the most recent Global Golf Post, the online golf magazine that has become a leader in the arena of online publications.
In its annual GGP All-Pro Team listing, Allegheny Country Club head professional John Aber was named to the second team and Oakmont Country Club head pro Devin Gee was named to the Honorable Mention list. Also on that list is former Wheeling Country Club and Sunnehanna Country Club pro Jason Martin, who took over as head pro at The Old Collier Club in Naples, Fla., last fall.
It should be noted at this point that both Aber and Gee worked under Bob Ford, one of the legendary golf professionals in the country, at Oakmont. Martin worked under Ford at Seminole Golf Club in Florida.
Ford was honored by the GGP in 2015 on its first team and was named the pro that most embodies the spirit of the All-Pro Team.
n n n
If you have a talented young golfer in your family and you’re interested in getting them involved in the Drive, Chip and Putt competition, the time is now. Registration is open at DriveChipandPutt.com.
There will be local qualifiers across the country, eventually leading to the best golfers advancing to 10 regional qualifiers. One of those will be held at Oakmont Country Club in the fall.
n n n
Beauty, we’ve long been told, is in the eye of the beholder.
And there’s no place where that adage is more true than when looking at golf courses.
There’s no doubt that Pebble Beach is a stunning place. Every year, Augusta National Golf Club provides the greenest of green grass on which the Masters is held. To purists, the Old Course at St. Andrews provides its own special beauty, a beauty that’s based in the history of the place.
It’s hard not to include Torrey Pines on that list. Hard by the Pacific Ocean, some of the most spectacular views anywhere. I was fortunate to play both the North and South Courses and it’s one of best golf memories I have.
Having been involved with the game as long as I have, it’s become my feeling that there is beauty in every course.
But that’s just in the eye of this beholder.
n n n
Do you have an interesting story about your club or course or an individual who has done something special? Let me know. Send your story ideas to mike.dudurich@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.